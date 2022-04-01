ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Risk of dying is high’, says Kyiv mayor to those who wish to return

By Daniel Boffey in Kyiv
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4A74_0ewcaGBX00
‘So many people are very tense’: customers in a bar in central Kyiv take advantage of the relaxation of rules on buying alcohol.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has warned those who fled Ukraine’s capital at the start of the war with Russia not to return as “the risk of dying is pretty high”, even as he offered a glint of normality by partially lifting an alcohol ban.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion said he expected “huge battles” in the coming days in satellite towns and the outskirts of the city, which Russian forces have repeatedly tried but failed to encircle.

“The risk of dying is pretty high, and that’s why my advice to anyone who wants to come back is: please, take a little bit more time,” he said.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a political adviser to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, echoed the mayor’s concerns.

He said Russian attacks were continuing around Kyiv and the encircled city of Chernihiv, 100 miles to the north, despite claims from the Kremlin that they were withdrawing out of respect for the ongoing peace talks. “Our troops are chasing them both to the north-west and north-east [of Kyiv], pushing the enemy away from Kyiv,” Arestovych said.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed Russian forces were planning to use a church north-west of Kyiv as a launchpad for a new assault. The official said: “We believe the Russian military is using this staging point as part of its assault on Kyiv.”

At least 2 million people – half of the city’s population – fled Kyiv in the first few weeks of the conflict as Russian troops made their way to its north-eastern edge with the intention of storming the capital and likely decapitating the government.

That plan failed, and the relaxation on Friday of the prohibition on the sale of alcohol in shops and the hospitality industry that has been imposed since 1 March had offered residents in Kyiv some glint of normality. Under the regulations, alcohol can now be bought between 11am and 4pm. The initial ban had initially been imposed due to fears of public disorder.

On Friday, at the Flowers and Mafia corner bar in Kontraktova Square, in the heart of the old town of Kyiv, Andriy Andruschenko, 27, was nursing a small glass of cider, his first since before the war, while chatting with a couple of friends. Serving at the bar, Anna Golik, 23, said there had been a handful of others ordering a beer earlier in the day and that she hoped it would be the start of a “renaissance” for the city.

Andruschenko, a freelance web designer, said, however, that he had no illusions that life was close to returning to normal. He had only recently returned from evacuating his girlfriend to Poland and a missile had struck close to his flat just two days earlier, forcing him to move in with a friend. “So many people are very tense,” he said.

There are, however, signs of the city inching towards a more normal pattern of life. Ten minutes’ walk south through the city centre, past multiple checkpoints, sandbags and khaki-covered protective positions guarded by stern men grasping AK47 rifles, Iryna Asosok, 43, and Viktoria Shkurat, the owners of a small convenience store on Sofiivska street, near Independence Square, said a customer had come in that morning seeking a bottle of wine to give his daughter for her birthday. “We also had a few people asking for beer, the weaker stuff, but we only have whiskey, vodka and champagne,” Asosok said.

Ukrainian railways said about 5,000 people had travelled to Kyiv between 25 March and 1 April.

Arriving at Kyiv’s central railway station from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Mary Mykolaivna, 73, said she had fled with her family after on 27 February but that she wanted to be home. “I feel safe,” she said. “The walls of my Ukrainian house will protect me, but I left my daughter and her 16-year-old son there. My daughter Nataly wants to move abroad.”

Dymtro Shevchuk, 20, a barman at a second Flowers and Mafia bar on Sofiivska street, fled with his friends the day the war started for his grandparents house’ in the village of Rushyn, 100 miles south-east of Kyiv.

He said he had returned on Wednesday, bored and keen to earn some money. Shevchuk said he was one of three of the 15 to 20 members of staff who work for the bar chain in Kyiv to have returned despite the risks. “I was worried about coming back, but my desire to be here was bigger,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitali Klitschko
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Ukraine#Russian#Kremlin#Conflic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

221K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy