Travis Barker still getting used to going glam: ‘This is all new to me’

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
 1 day ago

Travis Barker is having trouble “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” when it comes to getting red carpet-ready.

Barker, 46, admitted that he stepped out of his comfort zone at Sunday’s 2022 Oscars, which he attended alongside fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

“I never really have a glam team — I never get powder or whatever, but this is the Oscars so I’ll do whatever,” Barker said in a Vanity Fair video detailing the big night .

“I like the juxtapose of me being at the Oscars. It like doesn’t quite fit, but it does. Just like seeing me in a suit doesn’t quite fit but it does.”

The musician, who performed onstage during the Academy Awards, added that he typically sticks to his “uniform” of “no shirt, a pair of pants and some Converse or some Doc Martens.”

In fact, the Blink-182 drummer said he gets “nervous playing in a suit,” because he’s “so used to playing with no shirt on and just being free.”

For the Oscars, stylist Chris Kim dressed Barker in a dapper black Maison Margiela suit and sunglasses, because he didn’t want him in a “traditional” tuxedo.

Kardashian, 42, coordinated in a vintage strapless Mugler gown in the same hue.

Celebrity men’s groomer Andrea Pezzillo was behind Barker’s “chill” glam for the night, telling Vanity Fair, “We moisturize, make sure his head’s shaved, make sure all of his tattoos look good — you know, make sure he’s not shiny on the carpet.”

Joked Barker, “This is all new to me … I don’t even know what to tell her to do because this not my pocket.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xy6wj_0ewca7KF00
Barker in his usual drumming uniform. Getty Images

Barker — who has played with everyone from Avril Lavigne to Will Smith’s daughter, Willow — also explained why he wears his sunglasses at night.

“They always shout at you on the red carpet to do stuff you don’t want to,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Smile, do this,’ and [when you’re wearing sunglasses] you’re just like, ‘I can’t even see you.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIZDZ_0ewca7KF00
Kardashian and Barker also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, dressed in a second set of designer looks.PA Images via Getty Images

That strategy seems to have rubbed off on his future sisters-in-law: Both Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner rocked shades of their own at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Despite the “all new” getting-ready process, it seemed like Barker was “Feeling This” luxe look at the end of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIv3J_0ewca7KF00
Glamming up for red carpets is “all new” for Barker.Vanity Fair/YouTube

