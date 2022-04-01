ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes added to Jan. 6 lawsuit

By Kelsey Carolan
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360n4w_0ewcZtGt00
Tweet

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) has added Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and five others as defendants to a lawsuit over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“The District, our democracy, and the brave law enforcement officers who risked their lives on Jan 6 deserve justice,” Racine tweeted Friday. “By prosecuting to the fullest, we hope to prevent an attack like this from ever happening again.”

Racine’s office originally filed the lawsuit in December, seeking to hold individuals and organizations accountable for violence on Jan. 6 and naming far-right groups the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys as defendants.

In adding defendants on Friday, Racine tweeted, “We’re committed to bankrupting the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who conspired in the attack.”

Along with Rhodes, who has pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy, Matthew Greene, a Proud Boys member who pleaded guilty in December to two charges connected to Jan. 6, was also added to the list.

The D.C. attorney general’s office additionally added Edward Vallejo, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Brian Ulrich as defendants.

The Hill has reached out to attorneys for the defendants for comment. Scott Weinberg, who represents Moerschel on criminal charges of seditious conspiracy, told The Hill the addition of Moerschel’s name to the list of defendants in the civil case is “a bit of overkill.”

The lawsuit, modeled after the Charlottesville lawsuit that won $26 million against more than a dozen white supremacists and hate groups, seeks unspecified monetary damages from the defendants. However, its goal is to secure “restitution and recompense” for the injuries inflicted in the attack.

Rhodes is currently being held in jail awaiting his trial on seditious conspiracy charges.

Updated: 1:57 p.m.

Comments / 31

Rashid the Great
1d ago

Treason is the crime the Oath Keepers should go to prison for along with the seizing of all assets from their terrorists organization.

Reply(3)
26
Mad as Hell
12h ago

These terrorists should be treated as the enemy combatants that they are. Send them to Guantanamo Bay with me other terrorists and eradicate them.

Reply
3
Cathy Todd
22h ago

Where is the justice for all the business and buildings looted and burned. Why are these people not being held accountable?

Reply(6)
5
The Hill
The Hill

525K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

397M+

Views

Related
WITF

‘Cowboys for Trump’ leader is given a mixed verdict in his Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial

Unlike many charged in the insurrection, Griffin was not accused of entering the Capitol building itself or of assaulting any law enforcement officers. (Washington) — A federal judge found a New Mexico elected official and founder of “Cowboys for Trump” guilty on one count and not guilty on another in the second trial relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
Person
David Justice
The Independent

North Carolina attorney general calls for investigation into Mark Meadows following voter fraud allegation

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Proud Boys
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

525K+
Followers
63K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy