ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Parkite Ally Ioannides lands her first lead role in an independent horror film

By Scott Iwasaki
Park Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Park City residents go see “The Nameless Days,” a new horror film from Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon, they will see the familiar face of Ally Ioannides in the lead role of Nicole. The film is now playing all over the country and can be seen...

www.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Lucifer star shares joy as son lands first major acting role

Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro has revealed that his son has landed his first ever acting role. The star – who played Detective Dan Espinoza in Lucifer and also appeared in 24, Ugly Betty, True Blood and Arrow – shared a Deadline article about Kaden Alejandro joining ABC's pilot Josep, a comedy about a recently divorced man who tries to navigate the single life.
CELEBRITIES
96.7 KISS FM

New Horror Film To Be Set in Old West Montana

This sounds like the new film will be quite a tense movie, and I can't wait to watch it. Deadline reports that a new horror film from Paramount Pictures titled Organ Trail has found its director, and the cast is finalized. The director Michael Patrick Jamm has only directed one featured film, Drop Dead Gorgeous but has also filmed episodes for several Netflix and Amazon shows.
BOZEMAN, MT
KTVZ

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

British real estate tycoon Lord Harold Samuel once said, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.” The same can be said of movie-making. Of particular import is the horror movie genre, where the vibe and atmosphere are everything. From the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Lady Gaga is named Best Actress while Maggie Gyllenhaal takes home Best First Film gong as they lead winners at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Lady Gaga and Maggie Gyllenhaal led the winners at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown restaurant in New York City on Wednesday. Hitmaker Gaga took home the award for Best Actress for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci while Maggie's directorial debut The Lost Daughter won the award for Best First Film.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Eureka, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Park City, UT
Entertainment
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
SheKnows

As Soap Vet Lands on Young & Restless, She Reveals Why She Left Her Frontburner Role

Some longtime viewers of daytime may recognize a familiar face on The Young and the Restless next week. One Life to Live alum Julia Montgomery will appear for one episode on Wednesday, March 23, as a Los Angeles real estate agent named Tanya, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and there’s a fun twist. The actress is actually a licensed real estate agent and told the magazine, “The director allowed me to change around a few words to make it more realistic. I felt like I had free rein, which was fun.”
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Daniel Wu
Person
Charles Halford
94.5 KATS

The New Horror Movie ‘X’ Already Has a Prequel That Was Shot in Secret

Ti West's new horror film X — which centers on an adult film crew in 1979 rural Texas — already has a finished prequel. Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), the film follows the crew as their reclusive hosts catch them “in the act,” resulting in a fight for their lives. Following its debut at the SXSW Film Festival, West has revealed that he plans to expand on his budding franchise.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nicolas Cage says he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles to keep his ‘mother out of a mental institution’

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s ‘Windfall’: Film Review

If you find the obscenely rich tech CEO played by Jesse Plemons in Windfall hard to believe, with his noxious comments about “a world full of lazy fucking loafers and freeloaders,” you might want to check out recent remarks by Kim Kardashian for an equally contemptuous variation on that theme. Watching Plemons do an about-face from gentle George in The Power of the Dog and sink his teeth into a smarmy creep who makes the mistake of believing his privilege renders him invulnerable is the chief pleasure of Charlie McDowell’s twisty thriller about wealth inequality. But this is a sharply...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Utah Valley#Supernatural Horror#The Megaplex Theaters#Jordan Commons#Mayan#A3 Artist Agency
Polygon

Men is a mysterious new horror movie from the director of Ex Machina

Alex Garland is back with a new horror movie called Men. The movie’s new trailer was released on Wednesday, and while it gives us a few more clues about the movie than the previous teaser, it still leads to many more question than answers. And we’ll probably have to wait until Men is released in theaters on May 20 to find out exactly what’s going on.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
Hot 104.7

New on Netflix in April: All 110 Movies and Shows

Once again we come to a new month, and once Netflix has outdone itself. They list over 110 new films, shows, and library titles coming to the service next month. That works out to more than three new things to watch every single day in April. Who has time to do all that? Even the guy who started Netflix, famed tech pioneer Roger P. Netflix, does not have enough time in his day to watch all this stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

Shadowhunters and Arrow star lands new movie role

Shadowhunters' Katherine McNamara is set to appear opposite Mickey Rourke in the new action flick Jade. Her casting was confirmed by Deadline this week, with Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), Shaina West (Black Widow) and Marcus Vincios Maciel (iZombie) also onboard for debutant director James Bamford's project.
MOVIES
WJTV 12

Crew wraps up filming of horror movie in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A horror movie being filmed in Natchez will be wrapped up this week. The Natchez Democrat reported the tentative name of the movie is “From Black.” The movie is classified as horror and psychological thriller. Real deputies from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue agents will be in […]
NATCHEZ, MS
The Hollywood Reporter

Gemma Chan, Nina Yang Bongiovi Developing Anna May Wong Biopic With Working Title Films (Exclusive)

Hollywood’s first Chinese American movie star is finally getting the spotlight, a century after her heyday. Gemma Chan and producer Nina Yang Bongiovi are teaming with Working Title Films to develop a biopic of Anna May Wong, the golden age icon whose career brought her international recognition even as she continued to face opportunity limitations in the industry and other forms of prejudice and discrimination.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Eternals' Battles Its Way to $71M Opening, $161.7M GloballyHow Marvel Brought 'Eternals' and Its "Big, Dysfunctional Family" to the ScreenBox Office: 'Eternals' Struggles to Marvel Audiences The Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Sienna Guillory on the horror movie A Banquet and future roles

Directed by Ruth Paxton, A Banquet is a horror movie dealing with the psychology of parenthood, loss, faith, and mental health. Full of stunning cinematography, the film is a striking commentary on familial relationships and, as actor Sienna Guillory tells us, is a thriller movie that was “amazing” to be a part of.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy