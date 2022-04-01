Parkite Ally Ioannides lands her first lead role in an independent horror film

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix.
The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.
Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001.
The original Spy Kids...
