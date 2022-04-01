ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King And Cuffe Owens Certainly Didn't End Their Marriage On Friendly Terms

By Isabel Cohen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens had a whirlwind relationship that began and ended in a few brief months. In an October 2021 interview with Brides, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member revealed that the pair met only a month before. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a...

E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Joe Biden
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
musictimes.com

Phil Collins' Daughter Lily's 'Weird' Way of Finding Out He Was Famous

Phil Collins is a well-known musician who has sold millions of records worldwide. However, his daughter Lily Collins was unaware of this until she saw someone wearing a shirt with her father's face. The "Emily in Paris" actress was apparently unaware when her father carried her around Disneyland on his...
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's volatile bride Domenica Calarco is brutally called 'unhinged' on The Hundred with Andy Lee - before panellist Sam Campbell reveals the surprising place she used to work

Domenica Calarco was left stunned following a candid admission from Sam Campbell on Tuesday's episode of The Hundred with Andy Lee. The 28-year-old Married At First Sight star was appearing on the game show when Sam revealed he knew her, but not from TV. 'I know her! Not from... I...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Already Has Some Dates Lined Up As She Settles Her Divorce

Click here to read the full article. After a long, drawn-out divorce, Kelly Clarkson has officially put her marriage to Brandon Blackstock behind her. That means she can finally carve out some time for herself, including putting her dating life back on the front burner. And that’s exactly what the pop star is doing — “Kelly has entered the dating world,” according to an Us Weekly source. It can’t be easy to just randomly date someone, especially as a public figure. Sure, there are dating apps, like Raya, that cater to celebs, but it sounds like Clarkson is going the old-fashioned...
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 5 marriage secrets revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been married for almost four years, during which time they have welcomed two children Archie and Lilibet and moved to the United States. The royals began secretly dating in 2016 and went on to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018, with the beautiful bride wearing a bespoke Givenchy bridal gown. During the eventful few years as a married couple, they have shared snippets into what makes their bond so strong. From their relationship with the royal family to their secret date nights, we take a look at the secrets behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage…
