ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berne, IN

Missing child dies after being found in posthole in Indiana

Journal Review
 1 day ago

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — A toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole, police said. The relative discovered the missing boy around...

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, IN
Berne, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Adams County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Berne, IN
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
CharlotteObserver.com

2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at south Charlotte park, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Monday morning at a south Charlotte park. The boy was discovered around 9 a.m. on a playground at Park Road Park in the 6200 block of Park Road, according to a police incident report. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the report said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posthole#Drowning#Police#Ap
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body recovered after being found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Crews are investigating after a body was found in Lake Erie Wednesday afternoon. Investigators recovered the body from the water, which was found floating near the USS Cod and the Burke Lakefront Airport. Investigators did not give the person’s age and gender. Cleveland EMS, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NECN

Man Dies After Being Found Shot on His Porch in New Bedford

A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets on Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about a male shooting victim...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man dies at UMMC after being shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man died after being shot on Sunday, March 13. Police said officers responded to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson after a they were notified that the victim had been dropped off by a private vehicle. Police believe the shooting happened near Madison Street […]
JACKSON, MS
2 On Your Side

Man dies after being hit by two vehicles

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he was struck by two vehicles Friday night. Lockport Police say the victim, Richard Howes III, was walking westbound across South Transit Rd. at High St. shortly before 8 PM when he was hit by two vehicles that were heading south on South Transit with a green light.
LOCKPORT, NY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy