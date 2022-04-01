Packers look to honor law enforcement officers

The Green Bay Packers are now accepting nominations for its "Packers Protect & Serve Award."

The award recognizes outstanding law enforcement officers who go above and beyond their duties in Wisconsin. The Packers said nominees should be active law-enforcement officers who work either full-time or part-time, and who demonstrate leadership, dedication, and commitment to their job.

Nominees should be officers who have displayed heroism and/or extraordinary commitment to public safety, the community, and their fellow officers.

Each recipient will receive a $2,000 grant to benefit themselves, their department, or a nonprofit they are involved in. The awards are funded by the Packers and the NFL Foundation.

The Packers organization is accepting nominations now through April 30. To nominate someone, click here.

