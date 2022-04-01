ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers look to honor law enforcement officers

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7OjF_0ewcWHhu00

The Green Bay Packers are now accepting nominations for its "Packers Protect & Serve Award."

The award recognizes outstanding law enforcement officers who go above and beyond their duties in Wisconsin. The Packers said nominees should be active law-enforcement officers who work either full-time or part-time, and who demonstrate leadership, dedication, and commitment to their job.

Nominees should be officers who have displayed heroism and/or extraordinary commitment to public safety, the community, and their fellow officers.

Each recipient will receive a $2,000 grant to benefit themselves, their department, or a nonprofit they are involved in. The awards are funded by the Packers and the NFL Foundation.

The Packers organization is accepting nominations now through April 30. To nominate someone, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

State to award grant money to law enforcement offices

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has announced that over $64,000 in grant money has been awarded to state law enforcement offices. The grant money includes funds for a small town in Dale County. Funds will be used to purchase equipment used to upgrade police departments.
DALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy