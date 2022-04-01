Alaska Airlines cancels 66 Friday flights as pilots picket for better contracts

Ted S. Warren

SEATAC, Wash. — As Alaska Airlines pilots picket across the country, 66 of the airline’s flights scheduled for Friday at SeaTac International Airport have been canceled as of 7:30 a.m., according to flightaware.com. There are 70 total cancelations at SeaTac.

Pilots from Alaska Airlines say they’re underpaid and overworked and are pushing for higher contracts more similar to their peers, according to organizers. Alaska pilots in Anchorage, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles are also picketing Friday as officials warn travel is set to nearly reach pre-pandemic levels for spring break.

The two sides have reportedly been in contract talks since 2019.

“Alaska pilots, joined by fellow pilots from the U.S. and Canada, are expected to picket in record numbers in Anchorage, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles,” Air Line Pilots Association, International said in a statement on Thursday. “It has been nearly three years since the Alaska pilots began contract negotiations. The current contract trails those from comparable airlines in several key sections and is not competitive when it comes to attracting and retaining pilots.”

The following statement came from Alaska Airlines in response to the picketing on Friday: