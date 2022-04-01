ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy to name ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — The U.S. Navy will name a future ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday.

The T-AO 212 replenishment oiler will be referred to as the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg .

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84

“As we close out women’s history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg . She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women’s rights and gender equality,” Del Toro announced .

“As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy,” he continued, adding that Ginsburg was “instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts.”

Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and was well known for her advocacy for women’s rights in cases such as United States v. Virginia, which ruled that it was unconstitutional for the Virginia Military Institute to bar women from admissions.

Biden’s Supreme Court pick set to make history

Her daughter, Jane Ginsburg, will be the sponsor of the new ship, according to Del Toro.

Naval ships are regularly named after significant public figures. The lead ship of the eight T-AOs is named after former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died in 2020.

T-AO fleet oilers, which primarily serve to transport fuel, have the capacity to carry up to 162,000 barrels of oil each.

The ships, designed by General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company, stretch to 742 feet and possess double hulls to protect against oil spills. They can reach a speed of 20 knots.

