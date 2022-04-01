City Of Edmond Draws Up Growth Plan For Eastern Part Of The City

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As devastating wildfires rage on, nearly destroying the city of Carbon, support from people across the state poured in Saturday. Donations of food, water, clothes, and much more made their way into the small community, as the people of Carbon begin recovering from the fire. “It’s overwhelming, but in the […]
Brandon Manning and his wife were both born in the U.S. South and had been itching to return, but Manning didn’t want to go back to his native Atlanta because of the traffic, housing costs and sprawl. So, when he was offered a job teaching at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, the couple decided to give the smaller city a chance.
A couple has been told their high end $9.6m off-the-plan apartment was impossible to build, after construction had already been underway for two years. Nina and Walter Ripani were notified by the developer, JD Group, that the luxury South Melbourne property wouldn't come to fruition as promised. The couple became...
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene wants to seek proposals that would see two docks constructed on the Spokane River near the Harbor Center to provide business operations for public recreation. Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the docks could alleviate some congestion at the Third...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the winter Gov. Ron DeSantis announced legislation calling for a gas tax holiday for Florida that would take place for several months. It meant you would not have to temporarily pay tax on gas, 26 cents per gallon to be exact. Legislation passes, but only...
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway in Daphne to prepare for the future as it continues its pace as the fastest growing city in Baldwin County. City leaders held public meetings on Monday to get community input to help them develop a plan to keep up with the rapid growth.
A years-in-the-making plan to expand cycling infrastructure in the Old North End could be set in motion Monday night, though a controversial proposal to reduce parking spaces wouldn’t be on the table until 2023.
Council Member Shekar Krishnan, the chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, unveiled a five-point plan last week that aims to increase the city’s investment in parks, upgrade playgrounds and add trees across the city. Krishnan, who represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, held a press conference at the Unisphere...
The annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up has been set for Monday-Saturday, April 18-23, 2022. Sulphur Springs residents may bring large items to discard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on clean-up days to the city collection site, located about half of a mile east of Flowserve. City Manager Marc Maxwell stresses,...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders celebrated the grand reopening of an affordable senior housing complex. The Baptist Terrace senior housing community has gone through a full renovation. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The 14-story high rise was built in 1969 under a HUD program. In...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Pride Center is excited to announce that they have officially reopened as of April 2. After working virtually for the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Center is pleased to reopen its doors to the public to offer in-person mental health services as well as youth, […]
