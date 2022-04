A Janesville church may no longer be holding an annual festival that drew over 30,000 people annually. New Life Assembly of God canceled the Freedom Fest in 2021 saying “something cool” would be in the works for 2022. An email from the church Wednesday said “We have been through some major transitions here at New Life and will not be doing Freedom Fest this year and most likely this is an event that we no longer will do.” The free event was held in June or July each year, featuring food vendors, live music, carnival rides and fireworks. The church could not be reached for comment.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 9 MINUTES AGO