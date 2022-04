A former member of staff at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut stole more than $40m worth of computers and electronics from the university, selling the items to fund a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, trips, and several properties, according to prosecutors. On Monday, Jamie Petrone, 42, from Lithia Springs, Georgia pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Petrone is accused of operating an eight-year scheme beginning in 2013, with Yale losses totalling $40,504,200. Officials have said that she started...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO