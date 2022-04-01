ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lotus Eletre Sports SUV Debuts, Vinfast Announces US Factory

By Domenick Yoney
insideevs.com
 1 day ago

Lotus Eletre EV SUV Swaps Lightness For LiDAR

We knew Lotus (now owned by Geely) was working on an electric SUV, and we even got a sneak peek at it via some patent photos, but today we finally get to look at it fully unveiled. Lotus Eletre is the product name and through its design, it immediately becomes one of the most aggressive looking SUVs on the market.
Lotus Type 132 Electric SUV Teaser Shows Slick Greenhouse, Debut Time

Lotus is making a crossover, if you haven't heard. You must have missed the numerous patent images that showed off much of the car. That hasn't stopped Lotus from continuing its teaser campaign that revealed bits of the new model ahead of its March 29 debut. It continues today with another peek. This one puts Clive Chapman, the founder's son, front and center to talk about his father's appreciation for practicality.
Smart Announces Date Of Smart #1 Electric Compact SUV Premiere

Smart announced that the reveal of the all-new, all-electric smart #1 model will take place on April 7, 2022 at STATION-Berlin, a historic landmark and disused train station in the German capital. It will be the inaugural product of the new joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely Automobile, which combines...
Las Vegas parties could distract Formula 1 drivers, jokes Lewis Hamilton as new night race unveiled

Lewis Hamilton has warned that drivers could easily be distracted by the ‘hardcore’ party scene in Las Vegas, after the Nevada city was confirmed as the host of the third Formula 1 race in the United States from 2023 onwards. Sin City last hosted an F1 grand prix in the 1980s but will re-join the calendar in November next year, in a night race which will see drivers speeding along its notorious strip at speeds of over 200-miles-per-hour.CEO Stefano Domenicali referred to the event as a ‘spectacular’ step forward for Formula 1, which has seen its American audience surge in...
Porsche 718 Electric Sports Car Will Debut In 2025

Keen drivers everywhere are lamenting the imminent demise of the internal combustion engine, arguing electric motors are not a good fit for a sports car. However, now that Porsche has confirmed that it is indeed working on an all-electric 718, maybe they should not worry so much about this given that one of the best names in the business is on the case (of creating an engaging, exciting electric sports car).
LEAKED: Lotus Type 132 Electric SUV's Interior Design

To succeed in the challenging automotive industry as we head towards 2030, manufacturers need two things: SUVs and electrification. Even the high-end brands haven't been able to escape the trend, with Ferrari soon introducing its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. This is the key to future success, especially for struggling boutique brands like Lotus. Aside from the Emira sports car, the brand has been hard at work, developing an electric SUV known as the Type 132.
Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
Caterham's New Creation Is Its Lightest Yet, By Far

These days, if you want something small and exciting, there aren't very many options, although we would recommend the excellent Toyota GR86. You could also go the extreme route and opt for a Caterham Seven, as its cars are always light and always fun. The British automaker's latest release, however, is intended to be lighthearted and funny. We're not even going to attempt duping you into believing that this is a real thing, as the thumbnail alone has already made it obvious that this is a sweet, innocent April Fools' joke. To understand it fully, you should know that Caterham is renowned, not only for building cars but for sending you the pieces to build its cars yourself. Hence the "self-assembly snack kit" you see below.
Europe: Amazon Introduces DAF CF Electric Trucks

DAF, a Dutch truck manufacturer, announced the delivery of five battery-electric CF Electric tractors to Amazon UK. The vehicles have a GCW of 37,000 kg and thanks to a 350 kWh battery (315 kWh usable), its range is up to 220 km (137 miles). The five DAF CF Electric are...
How To Charge The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50: Deep Dive

Dealerships in the US have just started taking delivery of the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50, BMW's new all-electric mid-sized SUV. We were able to borrow one of the first dealership deliveries in the country from BMW of Bloomfield in Bloomfield New Jersey, to do some DC fast charging recordings as well as this charging deep dive instructional video.
Rivian R1T Quad-Motor: Extensive Driving Review By Out Of Spec

As you're probably already aware, Kyle Conner and his team at Out of Spec enjoyed a week with the Rivian R1T. They've been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to review the electric pickup truck, and to say they achieved their goal would be an understatement. Conner has been cranking out video...
Latest Aptera Update Shows Three-Wheeler Will Have A Yoke Like Tesla

Aptera launched a video a few days ago to announce how far along it is in the process of starting production, since the company has pledged to begin delivering vehicles to customers before the end of this year. However, in the same video, Aptera’s chief of design, Jason Hill, announced that the three-wheeler EV would get a half-wheel, basically a yoke like the one Tesla equips its Model S and Model X with.
Watch This Incredibly Exciting... Electric Van Track Battle

Vans, electric or otherwise, aren’t really known for their dynamic abilities (although they are better than you may think if you've never driven one), since none are designed with high speed cornering in mind. They are big, tall and quite heavy, which means that if you were to push one around a twisty road and drive it quickly, the laws of physics would protest in every single direction and the likelihood of the vehicle ending up on its side would increase dramatically.
Video Answers Your Lotus Eletre EV Questions

Yesterday Lotus pulled the wraps off the Eletre, which is not only its first ever attainable electric vehicle, but also its first SUV, its first all-wheel drive model and the first to be built in a new factory in China. Now owned by Geely, Lotus is looking to make a serious dent in the performance electric SUV segment with the Eletre whose outputs start at 600 horsepower.
Amazing Drone Video Shows How Tesla Model Y Is Made At Giga Berlin

The main event in the electric vehicle industry last week was the grand opening of Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Germany. Elon Musk himself handed over the first 30 Model Y electric crossovers to customers and showed the audience some of his dance moves in the process. At one point in one of the videos of Musk dancing, we saw him step forward and stretch out his hand as he seemingly wanted to catch a small drone flying in front of him.
Pre-Owned 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition For Sale Online

A friend of InsideEVs tipped us off after finding this pre-owned 2022 Rivian R1T for sale online. The truck is a barely used Launch Edition model at Dillon's Auto, though it's being listed online via partner Charged Automotive. As the story goes, our friend Katie, who runs the All Electric...
Liberty thinks Vegas increases likelihood of a U.S. driver in F1

Liberty Media CEO and president Greg Maffei believes the addition of the race in Las Vegas will increase the chances of an American driver reaching Formula 1 in the near future. Michael Andretti’s attempts to enter F1 have been widely covered over the past 12 months but that plan has...
