Lotus Eletre Sports SUV Debuts, Vinfast Announces US Factory

These days, if you want something small and exciting, there aren't very many options, although we would recommend the excellent Toyota GR86. You could also go the extreme route and opt for a Caterham Seven, as its cars are always light and always fun. The British automaker's latest release, however, is intended to be lighthearted and funny. We're not even going to attempt duping you into believing that this is a real thing, as the thumbnail alone has already made it obvious that this is a sweet, innocent April Fools' joke. To understand it fully, you should know that Caterham is renowned, not only for building cars but for sending you the pieces to build its cars yourself. Hence the "self-assembly snack kit" you see below.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO