Harry Styles on keeping the 'secret' of 'Harry's House' and meaning behind 'As It Was'

With the first single, “As It Was,” officially out, Harry Styles called in to chat with Audacy’s Bru all about it, as well as his excitement for his forthcoming album Harry’s House to finally be dropping very soon, on May 20.

"I think its funny now, because it’s been, y’know I’ve been working on it for so long, it’s felt like a secret for so long," Harry began to share, "I finished it before the tour last year.”

“I did all those shows, I felt like I was keeping a secret the whole time," he added. "So now it’s kinda funny to hear people saying Harry’s House out loud," though also "kinda nice.” Now with the album's release just a couple of weeks away, Harry is just "really excited about it," and wants to "savor every moment that comes along with it.”

Speaking of moment, let’s talk about “As It Was,” the first single from Harry’s House , which is exactly that - A MOMENT.

Describing how he knew this was the one to put out first, Styles said, “I think for me it kinda felt like it was very much an instinctual thing of what felt like the kind of thing I wanted to put out after a couple years. And obviously, after everything that’s happened over the last two and half, three years, I think the sentiment of — it’s not the same as it was — felt pretty perfect.”

The song’s underlying meaning, as Harry explained, “it’s about metamorphosis and embracing change, and former self and perspective shift, and all of that kind of stuff. And it just felt like the thing I wanted to say, and the thing I wanted to be doing, and the kind of music I wanted to make coming back.”

As of now only one single is out, but that may change before Harry’s headlining performance at Coachella this month. Regardless, Harry’s excited, and actually finds it “pretty funny” that the first place he plays this new material will be “be to that many people,” and thinks it’ll be the “perfect kinda first moment for it.”

For all that and more, you definitely want to listen Harry’s entire interview above, and then also obviously check out the music video for "As It Was" below.

