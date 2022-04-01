ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles on keeping the 'secret' of 'Harry's House' and meaning behind 'As It Was'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlbFn_0ewcRqL200

With the first single, “As It Was,” officially out, Harry Styles called in to chat with Audacy’s Bru all about it, as well as his excitement for his forthcoming album Harry’s House to finally be dropping very soon, on May 20.

LISTEN NOW: Harry Styles on Harry's House , his new single, and more

"I think its funny now, because it’s been, y’know I’ve been working on it for so long, it’s felt like a secret for so long," Harry began to share, "I finished it before the tour last year.”

“I did all those shows, I felt like I was keeping a secret the whole time," he added. "So now it’s kinda funny to hear people saying Harry’s House out loud," though also "kinda nice.” Now with the album's release just a couple of weeks away, Harry is just "really excited about it," and wants to "savor every moment that comes along with it.”

Speaking of moment, let’s talk about “As It Was,” the first single from Harry’s House , which is exactly that - A MOMENT.

Describing how he knew this was the one to put out first, Styles said, “I think for me it kinda felt like it was very much an instinctual thing of what felt like the kind of thing I wanted to put out after a couple years. And obviously, after everything that’s happened over the last two and half, three years, I think the sentiment of — it’s not the same as it was — felt pretty perfect.”

The song’s underlying meaning, as Harry explained, “it’s about metamorphosis and embracing change, and former self and perspective shift, and all of that kind of stuff. And it just felt like the thing I wanted to say, and the thing I wanted to be doing, and the kind of music I wanted to make coming back.”

Listen to Harry Styles Radio now on Audacy

As of now only one single is out, but that may change before Harry’s headlining performance at Coachella this month. Regardless, Harry’s excited, and actually finds it “pretty funny” that the first place he plays this new material will be “be to that many people,” and thinks it’ll be the “perfect kinda first moment for it.”

For all that and more, you definitely want to listen Harry’s entire interview above, and then also obviously check out the music video for "As It Was" below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Joni Mitchell approves of Harry Styles naming his new album ‘Harry’s House’

Joni Mitchell has given her stamp of approval to the title of Harry Styles‘ recently-announced third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’. Mitchell included a song called ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’ on her 1975 album ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’. The song, which details a failing marriage against a backdrop of materialist culture, interpolates the jazz standard ‘Centerpiece’ by Harry Edison and Jon Hendricks.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Harry Styles’s New Album Cover Ushers in a Delicate Style Era

Harry Styles is back! Over the past few weeks, eagle-eyed fans have been speculating that the musician, actor, and all-around heartthrob was planning an imminent return, after spotting Styles following a number of mysterious social media accounts titled “You Are Home.” It turns out all the rumors are true. Styles will be releasing his third album, the follow-up to 2019’s critically-acclaimed and Grammy-winning Fine Line, on May 20, titled simply: Harry’s Home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harry S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Heidi Klum just shared some full-on steamy PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is a bit of an Instagram icon. From her annual Halloween extravaganza to the time she posted a snap of herself eating pie off her crotch, she very much has fun with her online presence. It's one of the reasons why we love her - her willingness to give us glimpses into her life. Well, her latest pic is no exception, taking to Instagram the model and TV presenter shared a romantic PDA snap with husband Tom Kaulitz and people are obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy