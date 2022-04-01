ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

6 Meditative Recipes That Make It Easy to Practice Mindfulness While Cooking

By Kristie Collado
Food Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are funny sometimes, myself included. I realized that whenever I feel like I have too much to do, I make risotto for dinner — despite the fact that this dish requires a good deal of babysitting. You’d think that I’d want to cook something quicker or more hands-off. And yet,...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The six best slow cooker recipes for dinner in spring 2022

Slow cooking is not only the best method for transforming basic ingredients into something special, but there is a feeling of satisfaction that develops inside knowing that the work is done and the magic is happening in the pot. Cooking basic ingredients slowly can be spectacular. Something as simple as...
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Make It Easy#Mindfulness#That Smell#Food Drink
Eater

The Best Air Fryer Recipes, According to Eater Editors

Over the past few years, the air fryer — a countertop appliance that mimics the fan function of a convection oven, crisping and “frying” foods without much oil — has become a hit in home kitchens. There are now whole cookbooks dedicated to this nifty little gadget, and no shortage of online recipes for inspiration. If you’ve just been gifted or purchased an air fryer of your own, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to start. Here, five Eater editors share their go-to recipes to give you some ideas.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $2 Trader Joe’s Pantry Staple That Got Me Through the Winter

I’d just gotten home on a chilly winter evening and, as flurries fell, I suddenly wanted one thing: dumplings. Those sumptuous pockets of various fillings and savory flavors are without substitute when the mood (or weather) strikes. To avoid leaving the house, and the guilt of summoning Seamless in the snow, I turned to my freezer for answers. Luckily, I had stockpiled Trader Joe’s Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, Pork Potstickers, and Thai Shrimp Gyoza for a situation just like this.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

20+ Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Sure to Become a Family Favorite

What is Ree Drummond's all-time favorite food? You guessed it… pasta! So it's no wonder The Pioneer Woman has plenty of crowd-pleasing pasta recipes up her sleeve. "If I were stranded on a desert island and could choose only one category of food to eat the rest of my life, I'd pick pasta—hands down," she says. That's why we've rounded up this list of the best baked pasta recipes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

How To Make Plant-Based Bone Broth

Are you a proponent of bone broth? Are you a vegetarian or vegan who is now missing out on the nourishing, highly beneficial product? You may have to fret no longer. As HuffPost notes, a "plant-based bone broth" can easily be made with many ingredients you might already have on-hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Creamy French Chicken Stew

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This creamy French chicken stew, a variation on blanquette, is made with chicken breasts, carrots, mushrooms, celery, onion, and a creamy sauce. It feels decadent but is surprisingly virtuous. Adapted from Mardi Michels...
RECIPES
ABC 4

Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

(Good Things Utah) Tender bites of chicken breast, a quick alfredo sauce, and penne pasta are tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and spinach then baked with mozzarella melted over the top. This pasta bake is bursting with the flavors of Tuscany!. Ingredients:. 16 oz. penne or farfalle pasta. 2...
UTAH STATE
EverydayHealth.com

3 Healthy Deviled Egg Recipes

When life hands you lemons, you know what to do. But what about when life hands you a bunch of hard-boiled eggs? One common solution is to devil them into that favorite springtime appetizer and star of many picnics and potlucks. But the name, which ostensibly refers to cooking them with a lot of spicy seasonings, could just as easily refer to the hell this dish can wreak on your diet if you’re not careful.
RECIPES
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

64 of our best brunch recipes for Mother's Day

In a perfect world, moms would be celebrated every day. So many are amazing, strong and loving people who deserve to be recognized for all that they do, not just for their families, but for their communities, friends, workplace and so much more. A big blowout bash might not be doable on a daily basis, but every year, on the second Sunday in May, it's time to pull out all the stops! This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 8 — which means there's plenty of time to plan a showstopping meal for mom.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy