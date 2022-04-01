ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown activity picks up as some workers get set to return to the office

By Lindsey Peterson, Susie Jones
There are indications of the return to work everywhere, from park and ride lots starting to fill up, to lines at some of the eateries in the downtown skyways.

Jonathan Weinhagen is president and CEO of the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce. He says there is definitely a different buzz downtown, but it still isn’t back to normal.

“I think it's a positive thing,” Weinhagen tells WCCO’s Susie Jones. “Certainly aren't back to pre-pandemic levels, but it feels like day by day, week by week we're trending certainly in the right direction.”

The Minneapolis Downtown Council is tracking key metrics that show the state of downtown. As of mid-March, they’re reporting 44% building occupancy which represents businesses return to the office. Those numbers are tracking up, but clearly well below 2019.

Weinhagen says the building owners and management association has started an initiative to celebrate workers returning.

“It started at 50 S. 6th Street, U.S. Bank Corp is activating and they're opening up their lobbies and creating fun, engaging entertainment. Some of it this week and next is NCAA Women's Final Four themes.”

Metro Transit ridership also plunged during the pandemic, but the Met Council is now reporting levels have returned to approximately half of what it was in 2019. Downtown Council reports that light rail ridership is at 45% of what it was pre-pandemic.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is the largest reason for the downturn in activity in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, there have certainly been concerns around crime in those cities in the wake of the George Floyd murder, the riots and protests that ensued, and several other high profile cases.

There is also a glaring lack of resources from law enforcement. Last week, the Minneapolis City Council voted 8 to 5 to approve a contract with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis in the hopes of restocking the department.

The contract will now provide Minneapolis police officers with pay increases, granting the department roughly $9 million in funds, including $7,000 bonuses for officers.

President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council Steve Cramer told WCCO Radio in March that he thinks activity will pick up tremendously moving forward in 2022.

“I believe very strongly, by the end of 2022, people who come downtown, whether it's to come to work or come to an event or a concert or whatever, are going to feel this is a lot more like the downtown I remember than anything they experienced, certainly in 2020 or 2021," Cramer said.

