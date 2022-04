KINGWOOD — Three seats on the Preston County Board of Education will be filled by voters in May. Twelve candidates are running for the seats currently held by Jeanne Dreisbach, Jack Keim and Jeff Zigray. No more than two board members can serve at one time from any of the county’s three magisterial districts. Given the residence of the board members not up for re-election, that means no more than one candidate can be elected from Districts 2 and 3, and no more than two from District 1.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO