Overland, MO

Suspect charged in death of man found bound in Overland, Missouri home

By Megan Lynch
KMOX News Radio
 1 day ago

OVERLAND, MO (KMOX) - A suspect is being held on a million dollars bond in connection with the killing of an Overland man found bound in his home.

Officer discovered the body of 65-year-old Hossein Rasteger Tuesday night, tied up with rope and a vacuum cord, in his home on Midland Boulevard. The man's daughter had called police, saying she had not heard from her father in two days.

Investigators say the victim had reported a burglary a couple of weeks earlier.

Surveillance footage of the victim's residence captured around the time of the killing, showed a white male wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants, and black shoes.

According to a probable cause statement from Overland Police, detectives interviewed a witness who claimed the suspect, 47-year-old David Todd Smith, had changed out of similar clothes at his home and appeared to have been in an altercation.

Smith was taken into custody at a Super 8 Motel in Breckenridge Hills.  He faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and burglary.

