ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Psaki to leave White House

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Korc6_0ewcR6GD00

( The Hill ) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill.

Psaki’s upcoming departure was first reported by Axios on Friday, with the sources confirming it to The Hill. Psaki will leave the White House for the network around May, according to Axios.

LIVE: Wildfires in Sevier County update given by officials

The news follows speculation over whether the press secretary was looking for a job at MSNBC or CNN and while Psaki has been out of the briefing room this week with COVID-19.

Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also been out with COVID-19. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield has held most of the briefings, which was seen as an opportunity to effectively audition for the post .

Psaki has worked with the White House counsel’s office about her departure and no contracts have been signed yet, Axios reported. Additionally, she has talked to senior officials about the move but has not formally announced it to the press team.

Psaki was asked at a briefing last month if she could confirm whether she was looking for a new job, but she indicated at the time that she was not ready to leave the podium yet.

Alabama teachers expected to get significant raises in new education budget

“I have more than enough on my plate here. So you can’t get rid of me quite yet. Sorry, Peter, for you on that,” she replied to Fox News’s Peter Doocy.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to the Hill for comment.

Psaki wouldn’t be the first official to leave the White House for MSNBC. Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Vice President Harris, was hired by MSNBC in January as a host for a new weekend program.

Amie Parnes and Dominick Mastrangelo contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House addresses Press Secretary Psaki's Covid diagnosis

White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher confirmed Press Secretary’s Jen Psaki’s Covid diagnosis and clarified that “no members of the press who attended the briefing yesterday are considered to be close contacts.”March 22, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Symone Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Msnbc#The White House#Fox News
NBC News

White House prepares for second booster

As some states see Covid cases begin to rise once more, the White House is preparing to offer a second booster for those 50 and older according to a report in the New York Times. New CDC data shows that one-third of Covid cases are the new Omicron subvariant.March 26, 2022.
POTUS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy