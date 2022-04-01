2 stabbed in Manchester

Manchester, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Manchester are investigating an overnight double-stabbing in town.

A little before 12:30 a.m, officers say they received the call to an apartment in a complex at 345 Buckland Hills Drive.

Investigators say one of the victims told them they were confronted by a lone suspect outside an apartment unit demanding money.

Police say he victim was stabbed in the leg, after which the suspect followed the person inside, where a second victim sustained a stab wound to the abdomen.

The suspect was reported to be a male, dressed in black.

The victims locked themselves in a bathroom until police arrived.

A third person in the home was not hurt.

both stabbing victims were treated at an area hospital for non life-threatening injures.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with Manchester Police.