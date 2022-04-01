ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Study: Pregnancy nearly doubles risks of breakthrough COVID-19

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZppBG_0ewcQzAw00

( The Hill ) — A study published on Thursday found that pregnancy nearly doubles the risk of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, closely followed in risk by a solid organ transplant.

More News from WRBL

The study conducted by Wisconsin-based company Epic found that among the comorbidities that increase the risk of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, pregnancy increased this risk the most by 1.91 times, which analyzed data from over 140 million patients from 161 of the company’s organizations.

Individuals were 1.83 times more likely to have a breakthrough COVID-19 infection if they had a solid organ transplant; those with an immune system deficiency were 1.63 times more at risk, according to the study.

Fight for COVID funding resumes as FDA OKs second booster

Other comorbidities that increased the risk of a breakthrough infection, though to a lesser degree, included those who had kidney disease, liver disease or mental health issues, among others.

“… we did not find that cancer or Down syndrome increased the risk of breakthrough infection. This is consistent with other research on the rates of COVID-19 in populations with cancer versus populations without,” the study said.

“These findings support the CDC’s recommendation that patients with a high-risk comorbidity may need to use enhanced infection prevention control beyond vaccination to minimize the risk of a COVID-19 breakthrough infection.”

The development comes more than two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

15K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#Cdc#Epic
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Verywell Health

New Endometriosis Guidelines May Improve Diagnosis

European health officials just released new guidelines on endometriosis to improve diagnosing and treating the condition—including new recommendations around the use of laparoscopy. In February, the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) published more than 100 recommendations and best practices on treating people with endometriosis, a condition...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease

Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in the liver. It affects about 24% of U.S. adults, according to a report Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough hospitalizations 'extremely uncommon' after COVID-19 immunity, study finds

Fewer than 1 in 1,000 people who have been vaccinated or previously infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized with a new breakthrough infection, Mayo Clinic research finds. The study, which is published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, supports previous studies that show vaccination is the best way to prevent severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

People with Covid-19 and flu at greater risk of severe illness and death – study

Researchers say the findings show the need for more flu testing of Covid-19 patients in hospital and highlight the importance of vaccination. Adults in hospital with Covid-19 and the flu at the same time are at much greater risk of severe disease and death compared with patients who have Covid-19 alone or with other viruses, according to new research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy