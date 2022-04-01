ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Marlins agree to multi-year sponsorship extension with PNC Bank

By Tyler Watkins
 1 day ago
Miami Marlins

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Marlins have agreed to a multi-year sponsorship extension with PNC Bank, making it the official bank of the organization.

As a Pillar Partner of the organization, PNC is now the title sponsor of a premium space at loanDepot Park branded the “PNC Club”.

Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins

“From all-star accolades to career records and community involvement, the contributions of the Marlins athletes and coaches in South Florida are unmistakable, which is just one reason we are proud to be affiliated with the Marlins organization,” said Cressman Bronson, PNC regional president of Southeast Florida, in a press release. “The Miami Marlins has an internationally acclaimed sports culture that not only spurs economic prosperity, but also makes every South Floridian proud of our community and our athletes.”

The space was renovated in 2019 and outfitted with a “unique refined Miami vibe”, according to the press release. The area presented re-imagined food and beverage experiences, an elevated contemporary club atmosphere, and more seats to bring fans closer to the action.

For more information on the PNC Club, you can visit the Miami Marlins website here.

