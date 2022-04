KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The KC Current women’s soccer team kicks off its home opener Saturday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK. Meteorologist Alena Lee got a behind-the-scenes look out at the stadium on what the team and staff are doing to get ready for an early season match against Racing Louisville. (See videos)

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO