Police: Trinity College student dead, two others injured in Hartford hit-and-run crash

MILTON, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach teen, who was not properly wearing a seat belt, is dead following a crash in the Milton area Saturday night. Delaware State Police say just after 8 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 19-year-old Milford woman, was traveling westbound on Shingle Point Rd., approaching the intersection of Gravel Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by a 43-year-old Smyrna man, was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Rd., approaching the intersection of Shingle Point Rd. Those traveling on Gravel Hill Rd. have the right-of-way. On Shingle Point Rd., just before the intersection, the eastbound and westbound lanes split, with the westbound lane making a sharp right curve. As the Chevrolet Cruz approached the sharp right curve in the roadway, for unknown reasons, the driver did not negotiate the curve and entered the eastbound lane of travel, continuing westbound towards Gravel Hill Rd. The car then entered the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Rd., directly into the path of the truck. As a result, the front right of the truck hit the front left of the car in the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Rd.

MILTON, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO