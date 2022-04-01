ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Police: Trinity College student dead, two others injured in Hartford hit-and-run crash

By Tara O'Neill
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD — One Trinity College student was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday night, police said. Hartford police said in a statement that officers were called to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street around 11:37 p.m. for a report of a serious motor vehicle...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police Search For Suspect In Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injuring Mastic Man

Police investigators are seeking information as they search for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized earlier this month on Long Island. Suffolk County resident Jacob Rodriguez was walking in Mastic on Mastic Road near the intersection of Cumberland Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 in Mastic when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said.
MASTIC, NY
WBOC

Teen Dead, Two Injured in Milton Crash

MILTON, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach teen, who was not properly wearing a seat belt, is dead following a crash in the Milton area Saturday night. Delaware State Police say just after 8 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 19-year-old Milford woman, was traveling westbound on Shingle Point Rd., approaching the intersection of Gravel Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by a 43-year-old Smyrna man, was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Rd., approaching the intersection of Shingle Point Rd. Those traveling on Gravel Hill Rd. have the right-of-way. On Shingle Point Rd., just before the intersection, the eastbound and westbound lanes split, with the westbound lane making a sharp right curve. As the Chevrolet Cruz approached the sharp right curve in the roadway, for unknown reasons, the driver did not negotiate the curve and entered the eastbound lane of travel, continuing westbound towards Gravel Hill Rd. The car then entered the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Rd., directly into the path of the truck. As a result, the front right of the truck hit the front left of the car in the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Rd.
MILTON, DE
Eyewitness News

Man injured in West Hartford crash

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 61-year-old man was injured in a car vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Lawler Road. The man, who was the driver of the motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition. The West...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC Washington

One Dead, Several Injured After Beltway Crash: Police

A 46-year-old man died and several others were injured, including a pedestrian, in a crash early Sunday on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Fredys Castillo Rivas, of Upper Marlboro, died, police said. State police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the Inner Loop at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity College#Police#College Student
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
AZFamily

Car crash in Mesa leaves one person dead, others injured

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday evening. It happened near Gilbert and Lindsay roads. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and spotted a black car on the sidewalk with damage to the front hood and windshield. A white car was also seen a short distance away with damage to its passenger side.
MESA, AZ
KOAT 7

One dead, two others injured in Silver City shooting

SILVER CITY, N.M. — One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting in Silver City. According to the Silver City Police Department, a shooting was reported Wednesday evening near Bennett and Silver Heights. When officers arrived on scene, they found three people who had injuries after being shot. Two of the injured victims were flown to a trauma center. One of the injured victims died while being transported by air to a trauma center.
SILVER CITY, NM
WSFA

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has died following a four-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Danielle C. Fitzgerald, 26, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Cruz she was driving crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said. A 2013 Nissan Maxima was traveling ahead of the Dodge and swerved to avoid Fitzgerald but, as a result, struck a guardrail.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Charleston Press

Two dead and four people injured in a fatal crash Wednesday night in Berkeley County, the identities of the victims revealed by the authorities, police

Berkeley County, South Carolina – Multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Moncks Corner was fatal for two people, while four others were injured, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Highway 17A near Singleton Lane late Wednesday night. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy