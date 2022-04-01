San Antonio-based Whataburger plans several Atlanta-area locations

San Antonio-based fast-food chain Whataburger announced it will be opening several locations in the Atlanta area this year and in 2023. (Google Maps)

San Antonio-based fast-food chain Whataburger continues to grow its business, firing up several stores in Georgia. The beloved Texas company announced on Thursday, March 31 how it plans to open its first Atlanta area stores in the spring and fall.

Whataburger currently operates one Georgia restaurant located in Thomasville, near the Florida state line, according to a news release from the business. Whataburger will open two more locations in Georgia in 2022, as well as six additional stores in 2023.

"The Atlanta area is a great location for Whataburger, and we couldn't be more pleased to make our entry into the community with our Kennesaw restaurant expected to open this fall," Market Leader Jon Barideaux stated in the release. "We've had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors already, and we've already felt every bit of their hospitality."

A series of local events will be held to celebrate the new restaurants, beginning with the Kennesaw groundbreaking on Wednesday, April 6, with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce.

Expansion plans kicked into full swing when Whataburger was bought by Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners in 2019. There are also several locations expected in Tennessee, Kansas City and Missouri.

