Denver, CO

One dead after hit-and-run in Denver

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Denver police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed one person in the Park Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

Little information regarding the crash has been released, but police said it happened at Martin Luther King Jr. and Colorado boulevards. The Denver Police Department announced the incident just after 1 a.m. on Twitter.

Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene and the other driver fled the scene on foot. They had not been located as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to the department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

