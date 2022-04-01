Biden to tap oil reserve: Here's much money people could save at pump

In a press conference, U.S. President Joe Biden said Americans could save $0.10 to $0.35 per gallon of gas from the release of one million barrels of oil per day. (Newsday LLC/Newsday via Getty Images)

The White House and President Joe Biden announced a plan on March 31 to release up to one million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve per day over the next six months for a total of 180 million barrels. The strategy is part of a plan to provide Americans relief at the gas pump as prices rise, the statement from the White House said.

The average price of gas in the U.S. is $4.215 per gallon as of April 1, according to the American Automobile Association . While prices dropped one cent on Friday from Thursday, pricing is up 60 cents since last month and nearly $1.40 since last year.

A gallon of gas costs an average of $3.832 in Texas, with price increases over the last month and year following similar nationwide trends, AAA shows.

During a press conference, Biden said the release of the oil reserves could save Americans between $0.10 to $0.35 a gallon within “days or weeks,” but he said it’s difficult to tell how much lower prices will drop and when this could happen.

“That’s a really important question and there’s no firm answer,” Biden said during the press conference.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told USA Today he believes the release could save people up to $0.30 a gallon, but that is the "least" likely scenario. De Haan said gas prices may fall between $0.10-$0.20 per gallon instead and the decrease in price may be temporary.

What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an emergency stockpile of oil managed by the Department of Energy. President Gerald Ford created the reserve in 1975 after the 1973 oil crisis, in which multiple Arab countries cut off the U.S. from its oil supply.

USA Today reported as of March 25, the reserve held 568 million barrels of oil. In a tweet , De Haan said the release of the oil, along with a previously announced release of oil, would bring the reserves down to between 350 million to 365 million barrels of oil, which would be the lowest in the reserve since 1984.

“The scale of this release is unprecedented: the world has never had a release of oil reserves at this [one] million per day rate for this length of time,” the White House statement said. “This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as a bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up.”

The statement said the Department of Energy will use the revenue from the release to restock the reserve in future years.

In the statement, the White House announced other plans to decrease prices at the pump, including increasing domestic energy production. The statement said oil production is expected to increase by one million barrels per day this year and nearly 700,000 barrels per day next year. Biden also called on Congress to force companies sitting on unused federal land with approved permits for oil production to pay higher fees for not producing oil.

Biden also called on Congress to pass legislation investing in clean energy, which the statement said could save Americans $950 a year from use of electric vehicles and $500 a year using clean electricity. Biden is also authorizing the use of Defense Production Act to domestically produce minerals and materials to bolster clean energy, the statement said.