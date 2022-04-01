‘The Real Housewives Of Dubai’ Announces Cast, Premiere Date

The Real Housewives are going international. The Bravo franchise’s eleventh iteration is heading overseas to Dubai for its first non-U.S. city, following the dramas and travails of the cast in the opulent city in the United Arab Emirates. The series, Bravo announced today, will premiere on June 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

The network also announced the show’s core cast and released a teaser clip of the six women dressed in gold and vamping in front of the city’s infamous skyline with the tagline “they’re taking Dubai by storm.”

Find out more about who’s who in the cast below with some trading card stats.

Name: Nina Ali

Occupation: “Lifestyle content creator,” co-founder of a fruitcake empire.

Number of kids: 3

Bravo tease: She and her businessman husband “must decide if the penthouses and personal drivers are worth the many sacrifices.”

Intriguing Instagram post: A blue (da-ba-dee-da-ba-Dubai-di) tribute to the “highest vibrational day of the year.”

Name: Chanel Ayan

Occupation: Dubai’s first Black supermodel, founder of a talent agency and makeup/skincare line

Number of kids: 1

Bravo tease: “Personal demons” she’ll face in the season and that “she realizes she can only hide behind couture for so long.”

Intriguing Instagram post: Who among us has not posed in the desert in the nude but for an absolutely enormous hat?

Name: Caroline Brooks

Occupation: Real estate, “dreams of opening an inclusive spa”

Number of kids: 3

Bravo tease: “Self-made and hyper-driven, she will use any connections – including her ex-husband’s – to cement her and her son’s future.”

Intriguing Instagram post: Somehow posted this without a direct Legally Blonde reference.

Name: Sara Al Madani

Occupation: Serial entrepreneur, honorary doctorate from Eton

Number of kids: 1

Bravo tease: Twice divorced, Madani “is intent on finding the one thing that’s missing in her life: love.”

Intriguing Instagram post: Rang in her 36th birthday with a life-sized bust of herself as Wonder Woman made out of cake and a bouquet the same size of her body (made out of flowers).

Name: Lesa Milan

Occupation: Maternity fashion label founder, former Miss Jamaica winner

Number of kids: 3

Bravo tease: Milan is “queen of her household” and “fears the success of her brand may come at the cost of her personal life.”

Intriguing Instagram post: Her Thanksgiving dinner table looked like this.

Name: Caroline Stanbury

Occupation: “Luxury brand ambassador,” podcast host, Bravo star

Number of kids: 3

Bravo tease: “Marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.”

Intriguing Instagram post: These heavily padded pumps from her shoe collab?

The locale of the new series is especially intriguing given the scrutiny the Housewives franchise has faced around the role that alcohol plays in the show and former cast members saying that producers had encouraged them to drink to up the drama of the interactions. Real Housewives of New York seasons 5 and 6 cast member Aviva Drescher said she felt “tremendous pressure” from producers to take a shot before a scene on the show. Drescher had an alcoholic mother and had never taken a shot before.

Though Dubai is known as a haven for the ultra-wealthy and hosts a large expat community, Islam is the official religion of the UAE, and drinking is strictly governed. A sweeping overhaul of laws in 2020 made it so people no longer needed a license to consume alcohol at all, previously a criminal offense, and alcohol is still only allowed to be consumed in private or in licensed places like bars and restaurants. Public intoxication is illegal, as is drinking in the street, and the UAE has a zero-tolerance policy for a blood alcohol level above 0.00 while driving.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres June 1 on Bravo.