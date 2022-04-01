ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pachinko’ is Full of Hotties — And I’m Not Afraid to Say It!

By Meghan O'Keefe
 1 day ago
Apple TV+‘s Pachinko is a tender drama about one Korean family’s ability to persevere throughout the turmoil of the 20th century. There are moments of heartache and sacrifice, bliss and love, and even horror. Pachinko is a spectacular piece of storytelling anchored by gorgeous performances and exquisite direction. It’s also chock full of hotties. And that’s something we need to talk about.

Pachinko is ostensibly one family’s saga, but Season 1 is primarily focused on the family’s indefatigable matriarch Sunja (played by Yu-na, Minha Kim, and Youn Yuh-jung at different ages). We watch as Sunja learns firsthand about the injustice of the world, first through watching a family friend struggle against Japanese oppression and later when her beloved father dies. As a teenager, though, the spirited Sunja catches the eye of a handsome new fish broker, Koh Hansu (Lee Min-ho). Hansu immediately stands apart from the rest of the men Sunja knows. Instead of wearing traditional Korean garb or a Japanese officer’s uniform, he surveys the docks in crisp, Western-cut suits that only amplify his good looks. When Hansu saves Sunja from sexual assault, the two are inextricably linked. He befriends and seduces the girl. To Hansu, Sunja represents the pure strength and natural beauty that he’s lost through his dirty dealings in Japan. To Sunja, Hansu is essentially a fairy tale prince.

Photo: Apple TV+

And I mean, look at him. He really does look like a hero from romance novel. A white knight who emerges from the borderlands to save the maiden fair…only to break her heart spectacularly.

Koh Hansu’s physical beauty is honestly important to the plot of Pachinko. It gives the audience an understanding of how irresistible Hansu and his passions must be to the young Sunja. Likewise, it’s equally important when the sweet, sickly Baek Isak (Steve Sanghyun Noh) shows up in Sunja’s hour of desperation and is also — get this — an incredibly handsome man.

Perhaps Isak isn’t as initially striking as Hansu. Maybe his handsomeness is more understated, less flashy. But Baek Isak is still dashing in his own way. He may not be the matinee idol that Koh Hansu is (and it’s worth noting the actor playing Koh Hansu — Lee Min-ho — is literally one of the most beloved K-drama stars and heartthrobs in all of Korea), but Isak is good-looking enough to capture any girl’s heart. Especially one left jilted by the likes of the controlling Hansu.

Photo: Apple TV+

Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that Pachinko doesn’t just give us 1930s hotties. Sunja’s adult grandson Solomon (Jin Ha), is the picture perfect example of late ’80s “greed is good” finance bro cute. Pachinko Season 1 toggles between Sunja’s early struggles and those of her ambitious grandson. While Sunja feels the pressure to sacrifice all that’s familiar to save her unborn child’s future, Solomon has inherited a similar type of pressure: to succeed in such an extraordinary way to make his grandmother’s sacrifices worth it.

It could be easy to vilify Solomon. After all, he is trying to coerce an elderly woman out of her house to secure his own fortune. However, actor Jin Ha’s boyish charm balances out Solomon’s darker edges. It’s yet another example of how the physical beauty of Pachinko‘s actors help invite the audience in to the larger passions controlling the story.

Lee Min-ho’s devastating beauty, Steve Sanghyun Noh’s classic handsomeness, and Jin Ha’s boyish good looks help signal who these players are in the grander tapestry of Sunja’s life. And okay, they’re just hot. And that’s fun, too.

