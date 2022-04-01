ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Walker officer praised for highlighting service

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A police officer is illustrating the service aspect of what it means to represent law enforcement and garnering some kudos in a viral social media post.

During a traffic stop earlier this year, Officer Zachary Pasternak realized a ticket would do more harm than good. So instead, he worked with the Walker Police Department’s Community Outreach Team to get the woman the help she needed.

“About Christmas time last year, 2021, we started realizing there is more of a need to assist people and expand our outreach opportunities,” Officer Mitch Harkema told News 8.

Harkema leads the Community Outreach Team.

“A lot of times, our officers were just doing those things out of their own pocket. They’d run down to Meijer, grab something, bring it back to those people,” Harkema said. “So, then we thought, why don’t we start this initiative, so we have those things readily on hand at the (police department).”

Enter Officer Pasternak. One night, he pulled over a woman for having expired license plate tabs. But something felt off. The woman explained she was doing deliveries for DoorDash, and she had no other choice but to bring her grandchildren along.

“She explained to him, ‘I’m working as much as I can. I take all of these DoorDash deliveries just to make ends meet. And right now, I’m deciding between paying my bills and getting food for myself and my grandkids or do I pay for my license plate tab,’” Harkema said.

Pasternak brought the issue to Officer Harkema and was able to reconnect with the woman, providing her with some gift cards to local grocery stores and restaurants, as well as a new car seat for her grandchild that had outgrown their infant seat. But the help didn’t stop there.

“On top of that, we also provide more of a follow-up. After that immediate assistance, we provide them with some resources and contact information for more long-term care, more long-term resources,” Harkema said. “Whether it be through a food pantry if that’s the issue, counseling things, options with Network 180. And we’ve also been pretty blessed to have our church network here in the city of Walker get behind this initiative, as well.”

In less than 36 hours, the Facebook post had been shored more than 40 times and received more than 700 likes.

Jesse Pahman, who lives in Walker, commented on the post, saying, “So refreshing to find a department that (understands) its to protect and serve,” highlighting the word and in all capital letters.

“The serve part of our ‘protect and serve’ motto is really breathed into the department from the top down, (Chief Keith Mankel) down,” Harkema said. “And even our community, our city management, our mayor, our commission, they all truly get behind and believe in community care.”

The Community Outreach Team has used social media to hold gift card drives and connect with the Walker community. And while they are well-stocked now, they encourage people to follow them on Facebook and stay tuned for the next community call for help.

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

