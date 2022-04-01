ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment rate drops to 3.6% as 431,000 jobs added in March

By Jeanette Torres-Perez, ABC News
 2 days ago
Snap Decision/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show.

The biggest increases in employment in March occurred in leisure and hospitality (112,000) followed by professional and business services (102,000), retail trade (49,000) and manufacturing (38,000), according to the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped slightly from 3.8% in February to 3.6% in March.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

