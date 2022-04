Heather Rickett is the new director of the F.F. Thompson Foundation, Inc., the fundraising arm of the nonprofit UR Medicine Thompson Health. A Bloomfield resident, Rickett stepped into her new role Feb. 28. She has been with Thompson for six years, having first joined the foundation in 2016 as a development specialist, with a promotion to manager in June of 2021.

BLOOMFIELD, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO