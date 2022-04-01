Stop Stealing These From Stores, It’s Against The Law In New York

A man tried to steal an 18-pack of beer and a 24-pack of Ozarka water from a downtown convenience store, according to Laredo police. Fermin Ruiz, 62, was arrested and charged with robbery. Laredo police officers responded to a robbery at about 10:22 p.m. March 20 at the Stripes on 1001 Santa Maria Ave. A woman stated that Ruiz had entered the store. Ruiz was known to shoplift at the location and was asked to leave, states an arrest affidavit. Ruiz, however, walked toward the back of the store and grabbed an 18-pack of beer. When Ruiz attempted to exit the store with the beer, an employee blocked the door. Ruiz pushed her away when she tried to take the 18-pack of beer, causing her to hit herself with an ATM and a cooler, the affidavit states. Ruiz then managed to exit the store with a 24-pack of Ozarka water. Police would recover the water pack in the 1000 block of Santa Maria Avenue. Ruiz was located and arrested by the intersection of Victoria Street and Convent Avenue.

