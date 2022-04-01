ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Stop Stealing These From Stores, It’s Against The Law In New York

By Vinnie
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Who actually steals one? That is the real question. The City of Rome Police Department went out in search of shopping carts just a few days ago. The problem is they can be found all throughout the city, even in places you might not imagine finding a shopping cart....

wibx950.com

Comments / 7

zero tolerance (for stupidity)
1d ago

Seriously? People have to be told it's illegal to steal something?? There aren't enough mommies doing their job, teaching their kids not to take something that doesn't belong to them.

Reply
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
WIBX 950
WIBX 950

9K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WIBX 950 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Man tries to steal beer, water from convenience store

A man tried to steal an 18-pack of beer and a 24-pack of Ozarka water from a downtown convenience store, according to Laredo police. Fermin Ruiz, 62, was arrested and charged with robbery. Laredo police officers responded to a robbery at about 10:22 p.m. March 20 at the Stripes on 1001 Santa Maria Ave. A woman stated that Ruiz had entered the store. Ruiz was known to shoplift at the location and was asked to leave, states an arrest affidavit. Ruiz, however, walked toward the back of the store and grabbed an 18-pack of beer. When Ruiz attempted to exit the store with the beer, an employee blocked the door. Ruiz pushed her away when she tried to take the 18-pack of beer, causing her to hit herself with an ATM and a cooler, the affidavit states. Ruiz then managed to exit the store with a 24-pack of Ozarka water. Police would recover the water pack in the 1000 block of Santa Maria Avenue. Ruiz was located and arrested by the intersection of Victoria Street and Convent Avenue.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Rome, NY
State
New York State
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Inflation#Weather And Climate#The Rome Police
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Second-best pizza in the world is made by Upstate NY pizzeria

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — Craving a world-class slice of pizza? If you live in Upstate New York, you’re in cheesy luck. A pan pizza made by Hudson & Packard, of the Hudson Valley, just won second place at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas. The award-winning pie was cooked up by chef Charlie Webb, owner of the Poughkeepsie pizzeria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
CBS New York

Police: 4 steal over $90,000 worth of bags from L.I. store

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- Four suspects were busted after police say they ripped off a high-end retail store on Long Island.Surveillance video shows them stealing more than $90,000 worth of Balenciaga bags from a store in East Hampton in March.Police say one of the suspects asked a store employee to check if they had a shoe in a particular size. When she went to retrieve the shoes, the other suspects rushed into the store.The four suspects from Newark, New Jersey, face grand larceny charges, and one person is still on the run.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York’s bail law

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York conservatives and liberals have both sounded off against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law, with some liberals saying the law should remain the way it is and some conservatives saying the governor’s reforms don’t go far enough. “What I saw in that plan should scare […]
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy