ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO News for Fri., Apr. 1, 2022

By duncan.brunoe@wstribes.org
kwso.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe election results for the 29th Tribal Council of Warm Springs have been released. There were three incumbents, with Lincoln Jay Suppah and Raymond Moody retaining their seats in the Simnasho district and Wilson Wewa Jr. retaining his seat in the Seekseequa District. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is comprised...

kwso.org

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warm Springs, OR
City
North Bend, OR
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Joseph, OR
City
Bend, OR
Warm Springs, OR
Government
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Wasco, OR
City
Culver, OR
City
Ontario, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Moody
Person
Brian Jones
KXL

Judgement Filed Against City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty

PORTLAND, Ore.– City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty was sued by Bank of America in late November because she refused to pay $16,000 in credit card debt. She ran the charges up on two different cards. A Circuit Court judge in Multnomah County has issued orders of default against the Commissioner. Hardesty didn’t show up for court neither did her attorney. The judge ordered her to pay the debt and fees. The Commissioner has said repeatedly she paid for part of her campaign by using the credit cards. Jo Ann Hardesty who is up for re-election May, earns more than $127, 000.00 a year. She’s also responsible for millions of dollars of city money as part of her job.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Kwso News#Delvis Heath Lrb#Paiute
KGW

Oregon City mayor resigns a year after special election

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith will step down from her position next month, announcing she and her husband are moving out of state to spend more time with family. Her last day will be April 22. In a resignation letter, Lyles Smith said their...
OREGON CITY, OR
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy