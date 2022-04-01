Area sports scores March 30-31

Two of the area's premier track teams locked it up and duked it out early in the season with Norwayne edging out Wooster. Jaylee Wingate was in a record-setting mode as she set the Norwayne school record in the 800 with a time of 2:18.98. That mark was a personal best and the area's 10th best time ever behind former Orrville standout Maya Hamsher's 2:18.58 in 2019. Wingate wasn't finished as she set another personal best, this time in the 3,200 with a time of 11:26.96, which was the area's ninth fastest time all-time just behind Hannah Hartzler's (Norwayne) time of 11:25.22 set in 2009. She wrapped up her big night by winning the 100 with a time of 13.31.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO