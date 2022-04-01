ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Plant pathologists honored by American Phytopathological Society

iastate.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa – Three faculty members in Iowa State University’s Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology have been recognized by the American Phytopathological Society for their contributions and impacts in research, teaching and extension. Fellow. Steven Whitham, professor of plant pathology and microbiology, was named an APS...

www.cals.iastate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives national award and honor from American Cancer Society

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health received the inaugural Health System and Patient Support Team of the Year Award from the American Cancer Society. The Award recognizes a health system that provides exemplary health care to its patients in alignment with the American Cancer Society’s mission which is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
WILMINGTON, NC
Pyramid

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Talia Casares de la Rosa of Moroni (84646) at Brigham Young University. Jessica Boekweg of Mt. Pleasant...
SOCIETY
Mount Airy News

PTK Honor Society at SCC receives Regional Awards

Members of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently attended Carolinas Regional Awards Ceremonies where they received multiple awards. The award recognitions include: Most Distinguished Chapter in the Carolinas Region; Beta Tau Continued Excellence Award for being a Distinguished Chapter for at least three years; Five Star Chapter; Distinguished Honors in Action Project; Distinguished Honors in Action Theme One: The Heirs of Our Ways; Distinguished College Project; Carolinas Region Super Stars; Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Honors in Action Project; and Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Service Project.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Pathology#Iowa State University#Aps
Nature.com

Transcript and blood-microbiome analysis towards a blood diagnostic tool for goats affected by Haemonchus contortus

The Alpine goat (Capra aegagrus hircus) is parasitized by the barber pole worm (Haemonchus contortus). Hematological parameters from transcript and metagenome analysis in the host are reflective of infestation. We explored comparisons between blood samples of control, infected, infected zoledronic acid-treated, and infected antibody (anti-Î³Î´ T cells) treated wethers under controlled conditions. Seven days post-inoculation (dpi), we identified 7,627 transcripts associated with the different treatment types. Microbiome measurements at 7 dpi revealed fewer raw read counts across all treatments and a less diverse microbial flora than at 21 dpi. This study identifies treatment specific transcripts and an increase in microflora abundance and diversity as wethers age. Further, F/B ratio reflect health, based on depression or elevation above thresholds defined by the baseline of non-infected controls. Forty Alpine wethers were studied where blood samples were collected from five goats in four treatment groups on 7 dpi and 21 dpi. Transcript and microbiome profiles were obtained using the Partek Flow (St. Louis, Missouri, USA) software suites pipelines. Inflammation comparisons were based on the Firmicutes/Bacteriodetes ratios that are calculated as well as the reduction of microbial diversity.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Spiders Use Webs To Extend Their Hearing

Everyone knows that humans and most other vertebrate species hear using eardrums that turn soundwave pressure into signals for our brains. But what about smaller animals like insects and arthropods? Can they detect sounds? And if so, how?. Distinguished Professor Ron Miles, a Department of Mechanical Engineering faculty member at...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy