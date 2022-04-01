Questions remain three years after Appleton man’s disappearance, investigation on-going

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police say the deaths of two people in a home last January were a murder-suicide involving a son and his mother. Police say based on the final autopsy report, 78-year-old Judith A. Mastrocola and 54-year-old Matthew M. Moore both died from a single gunshot wound. Through physical evidence and witness interviews, police pieced together that Moore shot his mother and then himself.
A defense attorney for an elderly man who has been incarcerated for more than two years by Dauphin County while he awaits trial on burglary and harassment charges said delays in his case are more complex than they appear on paper. Mary Klatt, chief public defender for Dauphin County, reached...
Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan child-killer sentenced to more than a century in prison last fall had another 50 to 125 years tacked onto his sentence last week after pleading guilty to killing a Lansing couple in a deadly home invasion. Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, 41, was sentenced Feb. 28...
Peggy Lynn Schroeder was a 23-year-old nanny when she was murdered by the woman of the house back in 1999. On Wednesday, her killer was finally convicted by a jury in Racine County, Wisconsin. Linda Sue La Roche, 66, was found guilty of intentional homicide in the first degree nearly...
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 33-year-old woman is facing a charge after allegedly selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant. Alyssa Hudson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,00 bond on a charge of conspiring with intent to deliver false heroin (more than 100 grams).
Unfortunately for him it was the wrong kind of ice. A 54-year-old guy in northern Michigan named Victor McMillan got pulled over on the highway last week. It was just east of Traverse City in a town called Bagley. McMillan was drinking a Coca-Cola in a McDonald's cup when the...
A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
Nevada authorities on Friday announced that they have a suspect in custody connected to missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion's alleged abduction. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and other law enforcement agencies were still "actively searching for Naomi" as of Friday afternoon. Irion was last seen in a Walmart parking lot...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are investigating the disappearance of a woman last month. Alicia Nicole Cortes, 26, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. When she was last seen, she...
TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck and trailer containing dead cattle lost control on Highway 23 Tuesday. A 32-year-old Marshall male was pulling the cattle trailer with the deceased animals inside when they crashed into a guardrail around 2:10 p.m., according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case. Details of how the infant died have not been released. Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.
This week marks three months since 29-year-old Matthew Braswell went missing in DeKalb County. At first, it appeared he was running from police, but after extensive ground and air searches the sheriff's department is calling this a missing person case.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy never returned from school Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Tayshawn Williams family has taken to social media to ask for the public's help locating the missing boy. His family says he was walking home from his bus stop on 76th and...
Comments / 0