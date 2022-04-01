ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ has guns that players are not able to use

By Will Nelson
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Tina’s Wonderlands players are finding in-game guns that they can’t use, although that will likely change fairly soon. A post on the r/Wonderlands subreddit (via PC Gamer) reveals a player owning a level 43 submachine gun, which is a bit of a problem considering the level cap in the game...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Files Trademark For Long-Forgotten Franchise

People often talk about the PlayStation 5’s lacklustre launch line up, as if the PlayStation 4 had not set the bar low enough with its initial release offerings. Those who were into their FPS games could feast upon Battlefield 4, Call Of Duty: Ghosts, and Killzone Shadow Fall. Equally, sports fanatics had their games of choice to play; whether that was FIFA, Madden, Just Dance or NBA. However, the games released in 2013 alongside the PS4 were always criticised for their lack of variety. Admittedly there was Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, fondly remembered as one of the best entries in the series, but contrast this with games like Angry Birds: Star Wars and, of course, the legendary Knack.
FIFA
SVG

The New Witcher Aims To Avoid The Series' Biggest Controversy

There are few who would argue against "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" being a masterpiece. The epic conclusion to Geralt of Rivia's story is bittersweet, but is a tale that holds a special place in many gamer's hearts. Unfortunately, one of the problems of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk" franchises is that CD Projekt Red has garnered a controversial reputation for instituting policies for mandatory crunch (per Bloomberg), meaning the studio regularly requires their employees to work long, difficult hours in the name of hitting development deadlines.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Wordle in Minecraft took some wild math to pull off

It was inevitable. We've had Nerdle (Wordle-but-math), CrossWordle (Wordle-but-reversed), and Squabble (Wordle-but-multiplayer), and now the phenomenon has crossed the streams with another. Yep, it's Wordle-but-Minecraft. The official name of the map is Word Hunt, and it was created by urgle_gurgle (thanks, PCGN). As in Wordle, the goal is to guess...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Video Game#Dlc#Season Pass
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Some Very Good News for Harry Potter Fans

Almost two years after its reveal, and after two years of silence and media blackout, Hogwarts Legacy resurfaced today with a new release window and the first-ever look at its gameplay. The latter wasn't just limited to a new trailer either, but a meaty dive into the game complete with lots and lots of raw, uncut footage. And it's enough to have Harry Potter fans very excited, however, there were some concerns raised as well. For one, the lip-syncing isn't great. Meanwhile, some of the voice acting isn't great either. These are smaller issues that, to an extent, can be fixed or at least improved. There was a larger concern though, and it was that the game was going to have microtransactions. Why were there concerns over this? Well, in the new footage, there are timers on potion-making that require lengthy waits, loads of customization, and a unique currency called "Moonstones." If this sounds familiar, it's because it sounds like a set-up for microtransactions. Thankfully, there are none.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Releases Chilling Teaser Posters

This summer, a brand new live-action Resident Evil series, based on the best-selling horror video game series, is coming to Netflix. Now, fans’ excitement for the new series is only growing, as Netflix has announced the fast-approaching release date with a trio of teaser posters. The new series will be coming to the streamer on July 14.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s gruesome co-op action arrives this September

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the Left 4 Dead-style cooperative shooter set in the 40K universe, will be released on Sept. 13 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X. Developer Fatshark, known for the similar and well-received Warhammer: Vermintide games, made the announcement in a short teaser trailer showing the game’s mismatched team of Imperial Guardsmen whiling away the time until they go into action with a game of cards. There’s a brief burst of bloody gameplay after the release date is revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Alice in Borderland Season 2 Officially Finished Filming

Netflix has confirmed that Alice in Borderland Season 2 has finished filming in Japan!. Netflix subscribers, get ready for more deadly games! Alice in Borderland Season 2 is coming to the streaming service before Squid Game Season 2, and the good news is that the highly-anticipated new season has officially finished filming in Japan!
TV SERIES
The Independent

16 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from Gran Turismo 7 to Horizon Forbidden West

The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and in that time there are a number of must-play titles that have been released.It’s a testament to the strong first-party support that many of those games are exclusive to Playstation consoles with developers such as Guerilla, Insomniac and Polyphony Digital all falling under the “Playstation Studios” umbrella.Because of the wavering availability of the elusive console, cross-platform support on both the PS4 and PS5 games may be very welcome indeed and plenty of previously released titles have been given the next-generation port, some of which are featured on our list. Not...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

343 Industries spent hundreds of words explaining why Master Chief took his helmet off in the Halo show

The first episode of the Halo TV show apparently did quite well, attracting more viewers than any other Paramount+ premiere. And while opinion on its quality has been divided, one thing nobody seems to be a fan of is how quickly it got around to showing Master Chief's face. The Mandalorian waited eight episodes, but Halo hit that beat 50 minutes into episode one.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West players aren't impressed by nerfs to legendary weapons

The latest Horizon Forbidden West update nerfs a number of powerful weapons, and fans aren't entirely thrilled about balance changes in their single-player game. Horizon Forbidden West update 1.09 released earlier this week. Among a number of fixes to quests and other world activities, one note reads that developer Guerilla Games had "rebalanced several combat mechanics." According to community manager Chanté Goodman, that included a lowering of base stats for legendary weapons and armor that would bring them closer in-line with other weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The System Shock remake is nearly finished, and we got a peek at its completed arsenal

Change the name, and I suspect Nightdive's remake of System Shock could pass for an entirely new game in 2022. There are a few telltale signs it has roots in a 1994 PC game, like the hotbar on the bottom of the HUD packed with gear and the grid-based inventory. The pipe hacking minigame is perhaps a dead giveaway. The pump action on the pulse rifle's reload animation, on the other hand, makes System Shock look like a wholly new shooter, as does the electricity that arcs off a cyborg's head as it explodes in a grisly headshot. This is a handsome game, falling somewhere in between a new big budget shooter and a pixel-meets polygon throwback like Prodeus.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dead by Daylight has fifty million players and now a boardgame adaptation

Dead by Daylight is one of those perennially popular games that rarely seems to make the news: probably because developer Behaviour Interactive got it more-or-less right and players love the game as it is. Nevertheless it remains constantly active with new DLC and promotions and now, roughly eight years after its initial release, has hit the considerable milestone of 50 million players.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Player Discovers Game-Changing Hidden Ability

An Elden Ring player has discovered a game-changing hidden ability that seemingly nobody else playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X knew existed, or at least none of the very hardcore, meme-loving fans on the game's incredibly popular and highly-active Reddit page knew it existed. The hidden ability in question involves Latenna and it's very handy to know about.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Playstation Store’s spring sale has up to 75% off the biggest games, from Ghosts of Tsushima to Returnal

The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5 titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.Now that spring has sprung, the Playstation Store sale is finally here and while there are quite a few to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year. Every spring, a new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Weird West review

What is it? A top-down immersive sim set in the Weird West—a Wild West full of supernatural monsters. Reviewed on Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2060. I’ve lived many lives as I’ve travelled around the Weird West. Bounty hunter, werewolf, pigman—that was a memorable one. And in every body I made the West a little better, or a little worse. As much as it’s a game about constant micro decision-making—stealth or direct assault; Molotov cocktail and oil barrel or revolver and John Woo slow-mo dive—Weird West is just as concerned with the bigger picture as other immersive sims, including Dishonored and Prey.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy