Thirty-seven words written almost 50 years ago enabled Ohio State women’s hockey forward Paetyn Levis and her teammates to shout two words two weeks ago: "National champions!" If not for Title IX, which became law on June 23, 1972, the Buckeyes would not have defeated Minnesota-Duluth for the NCAA title, because there would have been...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO