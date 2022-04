When I was in high school, I had a teacher who had some interesting ideas regarding sports and fandom. His favorite baseball team is in the National League, so every year he chose an American League team to root for so he can keep up with the players and transactions in the other league. I decided to start doing that too, and it’s been nice to keep up with the AL while getting my NL fix from the New York Mets.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO