Woman charged in fentanyl-overdose death of NC woman: Sheriff

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman is facing a slew of charges in connection to the fentanyl-overdose death of an Indian Trail woman, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The UCSO said Rachel Bjelde, 20, of Indian Trail, passed away in Dec. 2021 as a direct result of a fentanyl overdose.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives were able to identify Misty J. Davis, of Charlotte, as the distributor of the fentanyl, which led to Bjelde’s untimely death, they said.

On Wednesday, March 30, detectives were able to locate Davis, with Kaylan N. Knight, of Waxhaw, during a traffic stop in Union County. During the traffic stop, detectives seized fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Both Knight and Davis were transported to the Union County Jail and charged with two counts of felony trafficking opium/heroin and felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II cs.

Misty J. Davis (left) Kaylan Knight (right)

While being held at the Union County Jail, Davis was also charged with felony death by distribution in connection to the death of Bjelde, authorities said.

Davis is being held under a $1 million secured bond and Knight is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.