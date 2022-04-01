ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The future is here: Company chooses Charlotte as first U.S. city for delivery robots

By Brett Baldeck
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuT2S_0ewcGX0w00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delivery robots will soon be navigating the sidewalks and streets in the City of Charlotte. An announcement about the project will happen Friday morning.

The delivery robots are small in size, pink, and have wheels. The goal is to make a zero-emissions delivery system for businesses while also making the plan more cost-effective than Uber Eats, Door Dash and other delivery options.

The robots are named Geoffrey and can cruise at about 3 MPH. A Canadian company named Tiny Mile created Geoffrey to make deliveries in the Toronto area.

NORTH CAROLINA: Catch up on everything happening across your state.

Geoffrey will now come south to the Queen City and leaders at Tiny Mile say this is his first time doing business in the United States.

“We liken him back to the old days when people wave at the postman and they knew his name. That’s what Geoffrey is, he’s just a robot version of that really,” said Sharif Virani, Head of Growth at Tiny Mile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TsNM_0ewcGX0w00
Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

Geoffrey was spotted the first week of March in Plaza Midwood and long 11th street outside of Uptown. Those sightings were just tests.

Starting next week businesses can sign up to use Geoffrey as a courier for deliveries. Geoffrey can travel anywhere within about a 3.72-mile radius of a business.

Tiny Mile leaders say it takes about 5 days to get a business online with the robot, meaning the robots could start serving customers in Charlotte in a little less than 2 weeks.

“He makes delivery super affordable for the merchants and if delivery is affordable for the merchants they can pass that on to the customers,” said Virani.

Business making Monopoly games based on Carolina towns

You won’t see Geoffrey traveling down the interstate to neighboring suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW2MS_0ewcGX0w00
Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

For now, this is a Charlotte-only project that businesses can use within their system already designed for local delivery.

“We are not looking to tackle delivery on huge, large scales. We are really looking at sustainable delivery on a neighborhood level,” said Virani.

Tiny Mile leaders say they chose Charlotte as the first expansion into the United States because the city is often listed as one of the top 10 technologically innovative cities in America.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Commerce Delivery No Sure Bet for Uber, and Platforms, Eyeing Amazon

At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
RETAIL
Government Technology

Kirkland, Wash., Doesn't Allow Amazon Delivery Robots — Yet

(TNS) — Kirkland could be among a small selection of cities in the United States where Amazon's small delivery robots scoot along sidewalks, through crosswalks and up driveways to bring packages to awaiting residents. But not quite yet. In a first among cities where Amazon is testing its Scout...
KIRKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#The Robots#Suburbs#Canadian
protocol.com

Why one tech CEO paid to fly his employees out to Mexico City for a week

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It sounds like yet another COVID wave is upon us with the BA.2 variant, and people are reporting lots of cases post-SXSW. I thought this thread was an interesting and thoughtful reflection of where we’re at. How do you feel about business travel in these times? Today: The state of business travel, the future of ed tech and how much more we’re all sleeping in the age of remote work.
LIFESTYLE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New food delivery robots debut on University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has introduced a new fleet of autonomous food delivery robots on the Moscow campus. The 15-robot fleet, known as Starship, will deliver food from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and Cravings by Joe, to students at the University of Idaho (U of I) campus.
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
TechCrunch

Bear Robotics targets restaurant staffing shortages with another $81M raise

Bear has seen some success in deployment of late, including a bid to get its system in more restaurants in Japan. That push comes courtesy of backer SoftBank, as well as some ongoing labor shortages in the country. Japan has long eyed robots as a way to keep business moving for its aging population, and the pandemic only served to accelerate those needs. Here in the States, Bear has partnered with Chili’s, Compass Group, Denny’s, Marriott and Pepsi.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Meal Delivery Service Factor Launches B2B Program

Ready-to-eat meal delivery service Factor is rolling out a new option for B2B deliveries for companies to provide meals to employees, the company announced Tuesday (March 15). According to the release, the offering, called Factors for Teams, will let businesses choose either a one-time bulk purchase to gift their employees or an ongoing partnership, which would give employees the option to get Factor meals regularly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Austin Business Journal

When will tech giants return to their Austin offices? Some already have, others in coming weeks

As Covid-19 fears wane, many large technology companies are preparing to welcome employees back to the office in large numbers — or have already done so. That has big implications for everyone from real estate landlords to restaurant owners. Get the latest office occupancy stats in this story, and read about how major employers like Dell, Apple and Amazon are approaching the return.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Halodi Robotics Inks Contract with ADT Commercial for Delivery of 140 Humanoid Robots

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- Halodi Robotics ( www.halodi.com ) has signed an agreement to provide 140 humanoid robots to ADT Commercial ( www.adt.com/commercial ), a premier, U.S.-based provider of commercial security, fire, life safety and risk consulting services. The two companies will demonstrate their joint solution at the ISC West trade show in the Las Vegas Convention Center, stand 20019, from March 22-25.
BUSINESS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy