SUPER73’s highly anticipated (and then cancelled, and then rescheduled, and then delayed a bit again today) debut occurred just minutes ago in Los Angeles. The brand had teased multiple new electric bicycle models and hinted at a light electric motorcycle. Fortunately for anyone who values their e-bikes with an extra side or two of excess, SUPER73 delivered. The SUPER73-C1X electric motorcycle concept was unveiled alongside a new entry-level Z-series e-bike, an updated R-Series bike, and a new kid’s electric balance bike.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO