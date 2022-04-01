Burke County man may have distributed 50,000 child porn files

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County narcotics investigators arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly having several pounds of drugs at a home on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs. The sheriff’s office said the lengthy investigation led them to Gregory Travis Gowan, of 2301 Lail Road, Morganton, who was at...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former bus driver for Cobb County Schools is being investigated after he reportedly told a fellow bus driver that he molested young female relatives, according to an arrest warrant. The accusations against Rodney Colston were reported to Cobb County Campus Police, who then requested the...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust was made recently in Gwinnett County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Their Gang Task Force seized 65 kilos of methamphetamine, 1 kilo of heroin, 1/4 kilo of fentanyl and 3 guns. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Atlanta and HSI...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jackson County authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death along Interstate 85. All southbound lanes on I-85 at SR-98 were promptly shutdown at 3:10 a.m. as Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person shot near mile marker 144. On scene, deputies found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is behind bars facing a slew of drug charges after reportedly evading authorities in Forsyth. Video captured a driver, later identified as 37-year-old Demetris Clay, refusing to stop after a deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over over a suspicious marijuana odor. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says prior to the stop, the deputy ran the tag on the car, finding it had no valid insurance.
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a Douglasville man who they say was involved in a robbery that resulted in a deadly shooting in Rockmart. However, the search continues for the second suspected robber in this case. During the...
TEMPLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A search is underway for an arsonist in Haralson County. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office says on March 16, an intentional fire was set at a one-story home located at 135 Harmon Road in Temple. If you have any information, please contact the Haralson County...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve busted a group involved in bringing drugs and illegal items into the jail. Authorities are calling this operation “Eyes in the Sky”. Officials say they’ve added a system of drones to catch the culprits.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a woman after she allegedly shot a man in South Fulton. According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on Sunday along Dressage Court. The man was transported to an area hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.
The first and only Black pastor of the Hillsong megachurch in Atlanta is stepping down after a founder of the worldwide church was caught up in a major sex scandal. Georgia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a bill that would let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates, with Gov. Brian Kemp expected to sign it.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue SW and found two people with gunshot wounds. Investigators are working...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have launched a homicide investigation in Cobb County after a man’s body was reportedly found in the intersection of Mableton Parkway at Bonanza Trail. Details are limited at this time. The surrounding area has been blocked off. CBS46 is at the scene and will...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All southbound lanes of I-85 south in Gwinnett County were blocked for several hours Friday afternoon due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash involving a Georgia Department of Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Department (MCCD) and a tractor-trailer happened around 2:06 p.m. just before the Lawrenceville Suwanne exit.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police arrested a 21-year-old man they say killed someone and left them on a road. Officers were first called to the 4800 block of Pearl Street at around 6 a.m. on Friday for a report of someone not breathing in the roadway.
Police say the victim suffered traumatic injuries, but details about their death were not released.
Detectives eventually identified a suspect at around midnight on April 2. They arrested Alan Moody, 21, who now faces charges including vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving personal death or injury. Moody’s mugshot is not yet available.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective S. Byars at 303-441-1970 and reference case 22-02957.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Forsyth Street NW and Poplar Street in downtown Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, this started as a road rage incident between two women in two different cars. Police say the women were fighting and an officer tried to intervene. That’s when a man got a gun out of one of the cars and shot another man in the foot. The officer then fired his gun when the shot was fired. No one was hit by the officer’s gunshot.
Carli’s 4-year-old daughter is “safe,” according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, who says Alabama Child Services have recently gotten involved in the case. Carli’s family says they want Cassie’s young daughter at home with them.
