ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Burke County man may have distributed 50,000 child porn files

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man, who may have distributed over 50,000 potential child porn and abuse files,...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

GBI makes major drug bust in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust was made recently in Gwinnett County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Their Gang Task Force seized 65 kilos of methamphetamine, 1 kilo of heroin, 1/4 kilo of fentanyl and 3 guns. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Atlanta and HSI...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Jackson County authorities investigating after man fatally shot along I-85 south

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jackson County authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death along Interstate 85. All southbound lanes on I-85 at SR-98 were promptly shutdown at 3:10 a.m. as Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person shot near mile marker 144. On scene, deputies found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burke County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Burke County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Waynesboro, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta man arrested after police chase in Forsyth County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is behind bars facing a slew of drug charges after reportedly evading authorities in Forsyth. Video captured a driver, later identified as 37-year-old Demetris Clay, refusing to stop after a deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over over a suspicious marijuana odor. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says prior to the stop, the deputy ran the tag on the car, finding it had no valid insurance.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46

Dekalb County using drones to catch criminals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve busted a group involved in bringing drugs and illegal items into the jail. Authorities are calling this operation “Eyes in the Sky”. Officials say they’ve added a system of drones to catch the culprits.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

South Fulton police searching for woman who allegedly shot man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a woman after she allegedly shot a man in South Fulton. According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on Sunday along Dressage Court. The man was transported to an area hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS 46

APD investigates double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue SW and found two people with gunshot wounds. Investigators are working...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Crash involving officer, tractor-trailer shuts down I-85 SB in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All southbound lanes of I-85 south in Gwinnett County were blocked for several hours Friday afternoon due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash involving a Georgia Department of Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Department (MCCD) and a tractor-trailer happened around 2:06 p.m. just before the Lawrenceville Suwanne exit.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS Denver

Alan Moody, 21, Arrested & Charged In Suspicious Death Near Pearl Street

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police arrested a 21-year-old man they say killed someone and left them on a road. Officers were first called to the 4800 block of Pearl Street at around 6 a.m. on Friday for a report of someone not breathing in the roadway. Police say the victim suffered traumatic injuries, but details about their death were not released. (credit: CBS) Detectives eventually identified a suspect at around midnight on April 2. They arrested Alan Moody, 21, who now faces charges including vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving personal death or injury. Moody’s mugshot is not yet available. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective S. Byars at 303-441-1970 and reference case 22-02957.
BOULDER, CO
CBS 46

Male shot in foot in downtown Atlanta, police officer also fired gun

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Forsyth Street NW and Poplar Street in downtown Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, this started as a road rage incident between two women in two different cars. Police say the women were fighting and an officer tried to intervene. That’s when a man got a gun out of one of the cars and shot another man in the foot. The officer then fired his gun when the shot was fired. No one was hit by the officer’s gunshot.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy