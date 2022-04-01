Burke County man may have distributed 50,000 child porn files

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police arrested a 21-year-old man they say killed someone and left them on a road. Officers were first called to the 4800 block of Pearl Street at around 6 a.m. on Friday for a report of someone not breathing in the roadway. Police say the victim suffered traumatic injuries, but details about their death were not released. (credit: CBS) Detectives eventually identified a suspect at around midnight on April 2. They arrested Alan Moody, 21, who now faces charges including vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving personal death or injury. Moody’s mugshot is not yet available. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective S. Byars at 303-441-1970 and reference case 22-02957.

BOULDER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO