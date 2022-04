As we approach the 2022 Playoffs, Kyrie Irving fans will be treated with the next phase of signature shoe cycle – the Low. While the chief model has adapted the Infinity moniker, the accompanying model is currently listed as the Kyrie Low 5, continuing the popular series of low-top options for the summer. This first look reveals a clean white/blue Duke base, with a summer-ready gradient of light yellows and melons for a cooling summer-ready hue. Given Kyrie’s penchant for the obscure, there’s likely a deeper meaning behind this colorway as well as the logos and symbols that exist around the shoe.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO