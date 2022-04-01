ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Moment of silence, music part of museum's MLK tribute

 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guest speakers, musical performances and a moment of slience will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King's death in Memphis, Tennessee, the National Civil Rights Museum said. The Memphis museum said it will...

Vicksburg Post

Author W. Ralph Eubanks to Discuss Black Farming Legacy at Catfish Row Museum

Fifty-five years ago this month, U.S. senators Robert F. Kennedy and Joseph S. Clark led a Congressional delegation to the Mississippi Delta at the urging of civil rights lawyer Marian Wright to investigate conditions in one of the nation’s most impoverished regions. The Economic Opportunity Act, signed into law...
VICKSBURG, MS
Elle

Elizabeth Alexander Examines the Trayvon Generation

I want my children to be free. What does that mean? How much worry is enough and what is the affective power of a mother’s worry? I will continue this argument in a moment: the free Black men cannot exist without Black feminists. Free in this context doesn’t just mean having accomplished the seemingly impossible. It doesn’t just mean being outspoken. It means, to borrow from Langston Hughes, “free within ourselves” but in a way that is discernible and legible to those in our community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MetroTimes

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Black Women Rock, poet jessica Care moore's long-standing rock 'n' roll project, returned to Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum on Saturday with a tribute to the iconic Betty Davis, who died in February. Dubbed the Daughters of Betty, the group included appearances by moore, Militia Vox, Sate, and others, who performed covers, originals, and spoken word poetry. Here's everything we saw.
DETROIT, MI
Deseret News

The Washington D.C. Temple site’s history is as American as the capital city itself

He designer of Radio City Music Hall and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, a building praised by Frank Lloyd Wright as a once-in-a-century architectural achievement, received a curious invitation. In 1968, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approached Edward D. Stone about potentially designing the church’s soon-to-be-built Washington D.C. Temple.
RELIGION
TIME

The Moment that Changed Colonial-Indigenous Relations Forever

On March 22, 1622, Powhatan fighters killed 347 English colonists in Virginia. The English quickly called it a “massacre.” The colony, founded in 1607, could have collapsed. Instead, the survivors, supported by reinforcements and new weapons from England, launched a deadly series of reprisals. By the time active hostility ended in 1624, colonists and new recruits from England had likely killed more Natives than the number of colonial victims in 1622.
VIRGINIA STATE
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
Washingtonian.com

Spy Museum Celebrates Harriet Tubman’s 200th Anniversary

The International Spy Museum will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth with a virtual talk at noon Wednesday. If you’re thinking “Wait—the Spy Museum?” the event might be just for you. Though Tubman’s accomplishments as a liberator and leader on the Underground Railroad are familiar to most Americans, her history as a Union spy and military commander tends to get overlooked.
MUSEUMS
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deseret News

Perspective: Why African Americans hold fast to their faith

The religious faith of African Americans is generational, historical and spiritual. Our lived experiences of incessant afflictions, suffering and injustices have seen Christ’s redemptive grace, healing and faithfulness. He has shown us that he is the promise-keeper. For many of us, our hope is built, anchored and bound in the salvific power of Christ.
RELIGION
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
NBC New York

9/11 Tribute Museum Future in Jeopardy Without Immediate Assistance

The 9/11 Tribute Museum is on life support. Staff say the Lower Manhattan museum will be closing for good, a decision brought on after a sharp drop in visitors since the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum is located on Greenwich Street, not far from the National September 11 Memorial Museum that...
MANHATTAN, NY

