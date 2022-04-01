West LA Home Invasion Robbers Zip Tie Victim

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for several armed robbers who forced their way into a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning and robbed its residents at gunpoint. March 23, 2022. (CBSLA) The home invasion was reported at 1:13 a.m. in the 2500 block of Carman Crest Drive, just off Runyon Canyon Park. According to Los Angeles police, four armed suspects broke into the home and confronted at least one of the residents. They stole several items before fleeing. “They were held at gunpoint, and property was taken from the residence,” LAPD Officer Leo Guillen told reporters. No one was injured. Guillen said there were four people in the home at the time. The victims had moved into the home from out-of-state. Investigators do not believe this was a so-called “follow-home robbery,” in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items. “There is no indication that they were followed home,” Guillen disclosed. There was no immediate description of the suspects. It’s unclear if the robbery was captured on security video.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO