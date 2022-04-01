ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West LA Home Invasion Robbers Zip Tie Victim

By Juliet Lemar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo seperate violent incident rattle Westside Tuesday night. Three gunmen forced their way into a West Los Angeles home this week, one of two violent home-invasion robberies in the area overnight. According to the victim–a man who works for...

Related
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Victim of attempted follow-home robbery offers cryptocurrency reward

A Lamborghini owner who was the victim of an attempted follow-home robbery that was caught on camera is offering what's believed to be the first of its kind cryptocurrency reward, in hopes of sending a message that this behavior cannot be tolerated. The incident took place on March 6, outside a luxury high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles. "I mean, right now you could've been speaking to a family member about my funeral," the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBSLA in an exclusive interview. There is no doubt in the man's mind that he could have been killed during the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Armed Robbers Break Into Hollywood Hills Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for several armed robbers who forced their way into a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning and robbed its residents at gunpoint. March 23, 2022. (CBSLA) The home invasion was reported at 1:13 a.m. in the 2500 block of Carman Crest Drive, just off Runyon Canyon Park. According to Los Angeles police, four armed suspects broke into the home and confronted at least one of the residents. They stole several items before fleeing. “They were held at gunpoint, and property was taken from the residence,” LAPD Officer Leo Guillen told reporters. No one was injured. Guillen said there were four people in the home at the time. The victims had moved into the home from out-of-state. Investigators do not believe this was a so-called “follow-home robbery,” in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items. “There is no indication that they were followed home,” Guillen disclosed. There was no immediate description of the suspects. It’s unclear if the robbery was captured on security video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
