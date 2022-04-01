Riley County approves site study for new EMS headquarters

Riley County commissioners on Thursday gave approval for an architecture firm to determine the best size and space for a new EMS headquarters.

The commission approved Lenexa-based firm Archimages to conduct a site and space needs study as the first part of the first phase of the project. Phase one of the public safety headquarters project will cost $87,150. The project will be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funding the county receives as part of federal pandemic assistance.

In addition to ambulances and EMS, the new HQ also will house Emergency Management and Riley County Fire District No. 1, a conference/training room, offices, an Emergency Operations Center, and a county 911 dispatch center.

Riley County EMS director David Adams told commissioners Thursday that Archimages’ staff will determine how much space individual dispatchers need in the new facility by physically measuring the current dispatch area and comparing that to other facilities with similar staffing levels and workloads. He said in January that he felt Archimages was the best choice because of the firm’s experience with EMS facilities and the specific needs for those services.

“The Archimages folks know their stuff,” county clerk Rich Vargo said. “The guy we spoke to has been in the industry for a long time … and has a hefty price because of it.”

In January, commissioners voted to begin negotiations with Archimages for a site and space study. County officials have said the department’s current headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road, which was built in 1980, no longer meets the agency’s needs. The new facility would be at the same location, and the county would demolish the old building.

Commissioner John Ford asked county public works director John Ellermann if county officials were thinking of “building up or out” with the new HQ building. Ellermann said county emergency department staffers indicated that the building would be multiple stories tall to accommodate all services.

Ellermann said representatives from Archimages will be in Manhattan on April 22 for an in-person site study, with an estimated date for completion in June or July. Once the site study is finished, county officials and Archimages architects will review the data collected and begin developing a budget plan with cost projections for a new complete facility. After that, the project can go out for construction bids.

Officials haven’t said how much a new EMS facility would cost. There is no timeline yet for when the new EMS headquarters would be finished.

In other business, commissioners approved the renewal of the county Microsoft Office 365 license for $76,765, as well as updated the license count to include more county servers for $23,271.

The board also authorized county emergency management director Russel Stukey to purchase a used truck to haul fire equipment for no more than $24,500.

Stukey said he will make an offer to a private individual on a 14-year-old Chevy 5500 heavy-duty truck to replace a 50-year-old military 6x6 on loan from the Kansas Forest Service.