Evelyn D. Nestved, 87, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully, on March 30, 2022, at Rome Health. She was born on July 24, 1934, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret Cordsen Campbell. Evelyn attended Rome Schools and was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. She was employed by Waterbury Felt of Oriskany prior to her retirement. On December 7, 1996, she was united in marriage to Earl Nestved in a ceremony which took place at the Beeches in Rome. Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome, Rome Women’s Bowling League and Oriskany Hills Golf Course.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO