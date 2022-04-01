Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gas surcharges on rideshares start up Wednesday for Uber and Uber Eats customers. But as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the drivers - already paying higher prices at the pump – say customers should brace for more than just the 35- to 55-cent difference. Drivers say even with the surcharges, certain trips are just more profitable - and those are the ones they'll be prioritizing. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reported a "Temporary Fuel Surcharge" added to Uber rides Wednesday. George Keske is a full-time rideshare and delivery driver. These days, the gas prices are getting to him. "The...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO